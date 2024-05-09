International

'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel

Concern for the well-being of the more than 1 million civilians sheltering there, Biden, in an interview with CNN, said the US was still committed to Israel's defense and would supply Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive arms, but that if Israel goes into Rafah, “we're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used.”

Advertisement

AP
US President Joe Biden Photo: AP
info_icon

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah - considered as the last Hamas bastion in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government.

Concern for the well-being of the more than 1 million civilians sheltering there, Biden, in an interview with CNN, said the US was still committed to Israel's defense and would supply Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive arms, but that if Israel goes into Rafah, “we're not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used.”

About Rafah, The Last Hamas Stronghold

Israel has maintained that victory in the Gaza war, which was launched by Netanyahu after Hamas’s October 7 seige and kidnapping spree on October 7, is impossible without taking Rafah.

Advertisement

Rafah at present is home to a million Palestinians who fled Israeli offensive through the rest of Gaza. They say the prospect of fleeing yet again is terrifying.

ALSO READ | Israel Military Ready To Take 'Last Hamas Bastion' Rafah, Govt Nod Awaited; US Says Find Other Means

Egypt, which Rafah abuts, had "warned" Israel against pushing into the city. Egypt’s State Information Service said such a move “would lead to massive human massacres, losses [and] widespread destruction”.

US's Military Aid To Israel

United State's military aid to Israel has been enormous and has only accelerated in the aftermath of Hamas' October 7 attack that killed some 1,200 in Israel and led to about 250 being taken captive by militants.

Advertisement

Biden's comments and his decision last week to pause a shipment of heavy bombs to Israel are the most striking manifestations of the growing daylight between his administration and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, according to an Associated Press report.

ALSO READ | Israel Strikes Rafah: Palestinian Baby Born An Orphan After Israeli Strikes Kill Mother

'Red Line Not Crossed Yet': What Biden Said

Noting that Israel's actions around Rafah had “not yet” crossed his red lines, Biden repeated on Wednesday that Israel needs to do far more to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza.

The shipment was supposed to consist of 1,800 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) bombs and 1,700 500-pound (225-kilogram) bombs, according to a senior US administration official who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter. The focus of US concern was the larger explosives and how they could be used in a dense urban area, the report mentioned.

ALSO READ | Israeli Forces Take Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing With Egypt

“Civilians have been killed in Gaza as a consequence of those bombs and other ways in which they go after population centers," Biden told CNN.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah — they haven't gone in Rafah yet — if they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities, that deal with that problem.”

ALSO READ | Age Of Agitation: Student Protests Surge Across U.S. Universities Over Israel's War On Gaza

Advertisement

“We're not walking away from Israel's security," Biden said, adding: “We're walking away from Israel's ability to wage war in those areas.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin earlier Wednesday confirmed the weapons delay, telling the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense that the US paused “one shipment of high payload munitions.”

READ MORE | US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin

“We're going to continue to do what's necessary to ensure that Israel has the means to defend itself,” Austin said. “But that said, we are currently reviewing some near-term security assistance shipments in the context of unfolding events in Rafah.”

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Today: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  2. Abysmal Representation Of Women In Himachal Pradesh Politics
  3. Lalduhoma Hopes India-Myanmar Border In Mizoram Won't Be Fenced
  4. From Prajwal Revanna To Sandeshkhali Row, Sexual Harassment Cases Back In Focus This Election Season
  5. Muslims Can't Claim Rights In Live-In Relationship When Having Spouse: Allahabad HC
Entertainment News
  1. 'BrahmaAnandam': Brahmanandam And Son Raja Goutham To Collaborate On A Hilarious Entertainer
  2. ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Writer Anuraadha Tewari: Prakash Jha, Madhur Bhandarkar Have Contributed Immensely To My Growth
  3. Youth Icons Of The Indian OTT Space
  4. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
  5. Rudhraksh Jaiwal, Nikeet Dhillon's 'Tujhpe Main Fida' Is A Modern-Day Twist To Timeless Fairy Tale
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich (4-3 Agg): Joselu Late Show Seals Champions League Final Spot
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich To Reach Their 18th CL Final
  3. Club Brugge 1-1 Fiorentina (3-4 Agg): Viola Seal Europa Conference League Final Return
  4. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  5. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  3. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  4. Steve Albini, Iconic Musician And Producer, Dies At 61: Remembering A Legacy Of Alternative Music And DIY Ethos
  5. Israel Reopens Kerem Shalom Crossing After Rocket Attack, But UN Says No Aid Entered Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Sports News: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF - As It Happened