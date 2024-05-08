US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin

US Defence Secretary and Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin has confirmed that the United States paused a weapons shipment to Israel ahead of its looming attack on Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
With this confirmation, Austin has become one of the first officials from the Biden Administration to publicly explain a shift in US policy towards Israel.
Testifying before by congressional subcommittee on Wednesday, the Pentagon Chief stated that the Biden administration paused "one shipment of high payload munitions over a possible Israeli offensive in Rafah that could put Palestinians civilians at risk".