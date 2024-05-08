International

Saudi Arabia's 'Plan B' For Defence Pact With US Excludes Normalisation Of Ties With Israel

After the war broke out on October 7, 2023, Saudi Arabia put a halt to this deal and stated that the only way it would recognize Israel would be if it paves the way for a two-state solution and the creation of an independent Palestinian State.

Saudi Press Agency
Saudi Crown Prince and PM Mohamed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Photo: Saudi Press Agency
Weeks before the war in Gaza broke out, Saudi Arabia and Israel were on the path of normalizing their relations with each other. In exchange for recognizing the existence of Israel, the United States formed a defence pact with Saudi Arabia which would allow Riyadh to develop its own civilian nuclear programme.

However, as war rages on and Saudi Arabia continues to warn Israel against its "bloody and systematic campaign to storm all areas of the Gaza Strip and displace its residents", the kingdom is now moving ahead with its deal with the United States. But this time, this deal would exclude the Israelis completely.

Palestinians flee from Gaza city | - AP
Hamas Accepts Egyptian-Qatari Cease-Fire Proposal For Gaza; Israel's Stand Remains Uncertain

BY Associated Press

What Was The Normalisation Deal Between Saudi Arabia and Israel?

Saudi Arabia and Israel had announced that they would be working towards renewing their ties. Both the countries saw visits from ministers for the first time ever as the moved towards the path of normalization.

The push for normalization with Saudi Arabia comes after the kingdom did not join the 2020 Abraham Accords brokered by the United States. However, with the promise of the defence pact with the US, Saudi Arabia agreed to recognize Israel as a state.

Saudi Arabia Moves Ahead With Deal With US

As the war rages on, Riyadh has now drafted a set of agreements with the United States of security and technology sharing. These agreements have been formulated in order to establish a broader Middle East settlement which include the resolving the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

However, with Israel and Hamas showing no signs of adopting a truce and Israel pushing towards an invasion of Rafah, the gulf kingdom is now working on a "plan B".

Israel Gaza War | - AP
Gaza War: Israeli Forces Enter Rafah, Hamas Agrees To Ceasefire Terms | Key Points

BY Toibah Kirmani

This Plan B would include a defence pact with the United States, as promised in 2023, but, will not include the recognition of Israel and normalization of ties.

The Saudi government will still present the Israelis with a plan for normalisation of ties in exchange for a two-state solution. However, this time around, the deal with the US will not be dependent on the answer Saudi gets from the Netanyahu cabinet.

Despite the US wanting to finalise on the historic regional settlement in the Middle East, its pact with Saudi Arabia will also play an important role in order to monitor Chinese and Russian influence in the region.

While an official word from both the governments is awaited, this deal between the US and Saudi Arabia would involve Washington providing integral assistance to Saudi security.

As per expert Firas Muksad from the Middle East institute, Saudi Arabia on the other hand, is reportedly offering the US a bilateral deal which would help the US contain "Iranian expansionism" and in its long-term competition with China.

Israel, US Pushing Back Against Possible ICC Arrest Warrant - AP
Israel, US Pushing Back Against Possible ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu, Top Israeli Officials

BY Danita Yadav

US, Saudi Arabia Urge For 2-State Solution

Saudi Arabia, which has been one of the leading voices since the 2002 Arab Peace initiative, has called for the creation of an independent Palestinian state. The US, Israel's primary ally, especially in the war against Hamas, recently also shifted away from its alliance and called on Tel Aviv to consider the two-state solution.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum earlier this year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that "in in order to move forward with normalisation, two things will be required: calm in Gaza and a credible pathway to a Palestinian state.”

Saudi Arabia Warns Israel Against Rafah Offensive

In the background of this deal with the US, Saudi Arabia has once again issued a stern warning to Israel against its assault on the Gaza Strip and forceful displacement of the Palestinian people.

Saudi's warning comes amid Israel's push for an attack in Rafah, which it has described as a vital move in its goal to "eliminate and destroy" Hamas.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister has expressed the Kingdom's stance on the "continuous violations of international law made by Israeli forces" in Gaza Strip.

Since October 7, 2023, nearly 35,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip. As per the Health Ministry, 75 percent of these deaths have been attributed to women and children.

