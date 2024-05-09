National

Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls

Accusing the US of meddling in India's domestic affairs and the ongoing elections, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Washington has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the preparation of the murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

X/@_MariaZakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova Photo: X/@_MariaZakharova
Backing India on the allegations of the plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Russia has said that the United States has not yet provided reliable evidence proving involvement of Indian citizens on the alleged murder plot.

Accusing Washington of meddling in India's domestic affairs and the ongoing elections, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, "According to the information we have, Washington has not yet provided any reliable evidence of the involvement of Indian citizens in the preparation of the murder of a certain GS Pannun. Speculation on this topic in the absence of evidence is unacceptable."

Zakharova was responding to a report by the Washington Post claiming that India is trying to adopt the policies as Russia and Saudi Arabia. The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, named a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer in connection with the alleged plot to kill Pannun on American soil last year.

India has strongly rejected the claims made by The Washington Post report, saying that the it made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated" imputations on a serious matter and that an investigation into the case was underway.

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wanted in India on terror charges, holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada. He has been designated as a terrorist by the Union Home Ministry under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

'US Lacks Understanding Of India's National Mentality'

Washington lacks understanding of India's national mentality and history and continues to make "unfounded accusations" about religious freedoms in India, Zakharova said.

"Regular unfounded accusations by the United States against New Delhi ...we see that they groundlessly accuse not only India but also many other states...of violating religious freedoms are a reflection of the United States' misunderstanding of the national mentality, the historical context of the development of the Indian state and disrespect for India as a state," she said.

Describing the interference as a “colonial period mentality,” the Russian spokesperson accused the White House of complicating the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The reason is that they try to unbalance the internal political situation in India in order to complicate the (ongoing) general parliamentary elections. That is part of meddling into India’s internal affairs,” RT news quoted her as saying.

"The Washington Post, it seems to me, should use the term "repressive regime" and everything you quoted in relation to Washington. It is difficult to imagine a more repressive regime than Washington, both in domestic and international affairs," she said.

