National

Air India Express Strike Called Off After Airline Agrees To Withdraw Termination Letters: Report

Days after Air India Express' cabin crew went on "mass sick leave", the strike has reportedly been called off.

Advertisement

File image
Air India Express Strike Withdrawn After Airline Agrees To Withdraw Termination Letters: Report Photo: File image
info_icon

Days after Air India Express' cabin crew went on "mass sick leave", the strike has reportedly been called off. As per PTI, sources have stated that the airline management have agreed to withdraw termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew, thus bringing an end to the strike.

Photo: PTI on X
info_icon

A day after nearly 300 employees called in a "mass sick leave", Air India Express management fired around 25 employees and gave others an ultimatum.

However, the firing of these 25 employees worsened the crisis as the employees stated that they will not return to work and call off their strike unless the terminated people are reinstated as employees.

Advertisement

Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh's statement on Wednesday came amid the airline being forced to cancel more than 100 flights due to cabin crew members reporting sick. - File image
Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest

BY Outlook Web Desk

After sacking 25 employees, the management of Air India Express had ordered the other striking employees to return to duty by 4 PM on Friday.

In a letter to the fired employees, the airline stated that the "act of reporting sick for work amounts to concerted action with a common understanding, to not operate the flight and to disrupt the services of the Company".

"This is not only in violation of the applicable laws, but also violates the Air India Express Limited Employees' Services Rules".

Advertisement

The cabin crew's 'mass sick leave' came after the management introduced new employment terms. The crew had alleged a lack of equality in the treatment of staff, being offered lower positions despite clearing interviews for senior roles and modifications in the compensation packages.

Moving against this decision, AI Express' crew declared a "mass sick leave" and switched off their phones which led to major flight disruption. The TATA group airline had to cancel around 85 flights on Friday itself due to the crisis.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. HC Asks Google, Microsoft To Seek Review Of Ruling On Removal Of Non-consensual Intimate Images
  2. Outlook News Wrap, May 9: Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint, US Warns Israel Against Rafah Attack & More
  3. Aravalli Hills: No Final Permission For Mining Be Granted By 4 States Till Further Orders, Says SC
  4. UP: 15-Year-Old Found Dead On Rail Tracks, Parents Allege She Was Pushed Before Train
  5. Air India Express Strike Called Off After Airline Agrees To Withdraw Termination Letters: Report
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics
  2. Rani Chatterjee Hails Farmers After She Shoots For ‘Didi Number 1’ At Sugarcane Field
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Speaks Up For People From Bihar: Give Us Respect, Don't Poke Fun
  4. Neha Kakkar Reveals That Her New Coke Studio Song Is A Tribute To Uttarakhand’s Culture
  5. Allu Arjun Sends Best Wishes To Uncle Pawan Kalyan For Success In His Poll Campaign
Sports News
  1. IND-W Vs BAN-W, 5th T20I: India Women Beat Bangladesh By 21 Runs, Clean Sweep Series 5-0
  2. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar Rebuild Innings
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  5. Diamond League 2024: 'I Really Want To Break 90m Barrier This Year', Says Neeraj Chopra
World News
  1. Iran Frees 5 Indians Among Crew From Seized Portuguese-Flagged Ship
  2. Ramón Fonseca, Partner In Firm At Center Of "Panama Papers" Scandal, Dies
  3. ‘Hotel Cocaine’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Crazy Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Guns And Goons
  4. Miss Teen USA Resigns Following Miss USA's Resignation
  5. How To Put An End To Doomscrolling In Bed
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Insecure And Discussing 'Non-Existent' Parts of Congress Manifesto Claims Chavan