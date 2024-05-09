Days after Air India Express' cabin crew went on "mass sick leave", the strike has reportedly been called off. As per PTI, sources have stated that the airline management have agreed to withdraw termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew, thus bringing an end to the strike.
A day after nearly 300 employees called in a "mass sick leave", Air India Express management fired around 25 employees and gave others an ultimatum.
However, the firing of these 25 employees worsened the crisis as the employees stated that they will not return to work and call off their strike unless the terminated people are reinstated as employees.
After sacking 25 employees, the management of Air India Express had ordered the other striking employees to return to duty by 4 PM on Friday.
In a letter to the fired employees, the airline stated that the "act of reporting sick for work amounts to concerted action with a common understanding, to not operate the flight and to disrupt the services of the Company".
"This is not only in violation of the applicable laws, but also violates the Air India Express Limited Employees' Services Rules".
The cabin crew's 'mass sick leave' came after the management introduced new employment terms. The crew had alleged a lack of equality in the treatment of staff, being offered lower positions despite clearing interviews for senior roles and modifications in the compensation packages.
Moving against this decision, AI Express' crew declared a "mass sick leave" and switched off their phones which led to major flight disruption. The TATA group airline had to cancel around 85 flights on Friday itself due to the crisis.