Sandeshkhali Row: Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men, Says BJP Asked Her To Sign Blank Paper

-TMC is now likely to lodge a complaint with the EC against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and others, claiming that a saffron party leader has "confessed" on camera that the rape accusations in the Sandeshkhali incident were concocted, sources cited in a PTI report said. In the "sting operation" video done by a news platform which was later shared by the TMC on X, Kayal is heard saying sexual harassment complaints were filed at the behest of Adhikari.