Outlook News Wrap, May 30: Modi's Message To Kashi Voters, Pune Porsche Crash Updates & Other Stories

Hello, readers! This News Wrap brings you the top stories of the day. PM Modi issued a special video message to the voters of his constituency of Varanasi and asked them to make a new record on June 1.
In other news, the Ministry of External Affairs initiated action under provisions in the Passport Act for revocation of the diplomatic passport of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.
Outlook News Wrap, May 30
'Make A New Record On June 1': PM Modi's Message To Kashi Voters Ahead Of Seventh Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls
Ahead of the seventh and last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to his constituency of Varanasi and asked them to "make a new record on June 1".
In his video message for the voters of Varanasi, the PM said that election for Kashi is not only for the creation of 'Navkashi' but also a developed nation. bjp-june-1">READ FULL STORY
Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Blood Sample Swapped With His Mother's At Hospital
In another twist to the spiralling case of the recent Porsche crash in Pune, it has been revealed that the mother of the 17-year-old boy accused of driving in an inebriated condition and killing two IT professionals, had given her blood sample that was swapped with that of their son's at the city's Sassoon General Hospital, as per media reports. READ FULL STORY
MEA Initiates Action Against Prajwal Revanna As Expelled JD(S) Leader Is Set To Return To Karnataka Tonight
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated action under provisions in the Passport Act for revocation of the diplomatic passport of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, the ministry’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.
Prajwal is set to return to Bengaluru post-midnight on Thursday and will appear before the SIT on May 31, at 10am. READ FULL STORY
'All Eyes on Rafah': As Social Media Campaign Explodes, Israel Gives 'Where Were Your Eyes On Oct 7' Counter
An AI-generated image showing tent camps for displaced Palestinians and the slogan "All eyes on Rafah" has gone viral on Instagram, with more than 46 million users sharing it as of Thursday morning. The image has been re-shared on every other Instagram story since Monday, a day after Israel's deadly offensive on Gaza's Rafah. READ FULL STORY
Amid Rumours Of A Rift, Ranveer Singh's ‘Rakshas’ With Prasanth Varma Shelved; Read Official Statement
Ranveer Singh was expected to work on the upcoming film ‘Rakshas’ with filmmaker Prasanth Varma. However, since the past couple of days, it was reported that Ranveer has walked out of the project due to creative differences.
Now confirming the same, Ranveer, along with the makers, issued a statement to confirm that the film is indeed not happening. READ FULL STORY
Singapore Open: India's Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pull Off Major Upset, Enter QFs
Commonwealth games bronze medalist women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand got the better of World No. 2 duo from Korea Baek Na Ha/Lee So Hee in an intense Round of 16 match 21-9, 14-21, 21-15 to enter quarterfinals at Singapore Open 2024 on Thursday. READ FULL STORY