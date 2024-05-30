Badminton

Singapore Open: India's Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pull Off Major Upset, Enter QFs

The Indian women's doubles pairing defeated World No. 2 duo from Korea Baek Na Ha/Lee So Hee in an intense Round of 16 match 21-9, 14-21, 21-15

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, Singapore Open, BWF/Badminton Photo
Indian women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. BWF/Badminton Photo
info_icon

Commonwealth games bronze medalist women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand got the better of World No. 2 duo from Korea Baek Na Ha/Lee So Hee in an intense Round of 16 match 21-9, 14-21, 21-15 to enter quarterfinals at Singapore Open 2024 on Thursday. (More Badminton News)

They will face another Korean pair World No. 6 Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong in quarters on Friday.

Earlier, PV Sindhu blew away an 18-15 lead in the decider to go down to familiar foe Carolina Marin in a thrilling three-game women's singles pre-quarter final clash at the Singapore Open on Thursday,

The Spaniard bounced back to win 21-13 11-21 20-22 in a one-hour, eight-minute battle of the BWF World Tour Super 750 meet.

In the men's singles, HS Prannoy to faced an exit as he went down Japanese Kenta Nishimoto, 21-13, 14-21, 21-15.

(With PTI inputs)

