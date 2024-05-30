Commonwealth games bronze medalist women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand got the better of World No. 2 duo from Korea Baek Na Ha/Lee So Hee in an intense Round of 16 match 21-9, 14-21, 21-15 to enter quarterfinals at Singapore Open 2024 on Thursday. (More Badminton News)
They will face another Korean pair World No. 6 Kim So Yeong/Kong Hee Yong in quarters on Friday.
Earlier, PV Sindhu blew away an 18-15 lead in the decider to go down to familiar foe Carolina Marin in a thrilling three-game women's singles pre-quarter final clash at the Singapore Open on Thursday,
The Spaniard bounced back to win 21-13 11-21 20-22 in a one-hour, eight-minute battle of the BWF World Tour Super 750 meet.
In the men's singles, HS Prannoy to faced an exit as he went down Japanese Kenta Nishimoto, 21-13, 14-21, 21-15.
(With PTI inputs)