Amid Rumours Of A Rift, Ranveer Singh's ‘Rakshas’ With Prasanth Varma Shelved; Read Official Statement

Later, Prasanth himself confirmed that Ranveer did come down to his office to meet him, and even did a look test for Rakshas. “Yes, Ranveer Singh has his own style. He came to the office with a whole caravan. But, the way of working in the South is different. Here everyone works as a team. No one ever tries to impose any kind of authority on anyone,” Prasanth told Amar Ujala. Albeit, he shunned any reports of creative differences, and said, “The talk of me taking three-four days to shoot for half an hour is unfounded. We completed his look test efficiently. I’m not sure where these rumours originated, and I prefer not to dwell on them.”