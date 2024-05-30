Amid Rumours Of A Rift, Ranveer Singh's ‘Rakshas’ With Prasanth Varma Shelved; Read Official Statement

Ranveer Singh was expected to work on the upcoming film ‘Rakshas’ with filmmaker Prasanth Varma. However, since the past couple of days, it was reported that Ranveer has walked out of the project due to creative differences. Now confirming the same, Ranveer, along with the makers, issued a statement to confirm that the film is indeed not happening. However, both the actor and the makers assured that they would hopefully work on an exciting collaboration in the future.
“Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future,” Ranveer said in an official statement. Varma, on the other hand, added, “Ranveer’s energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future.”
The statement added that both parties agreed that “everyone’s intentions were right” in making the film but “something’s sometimes aren’t meant to be at that time”.
It was earlier reported that the actor and makers had creative differences. “Ranveer had travelled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences,” Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.
Meanwhile, another report in Times Now/Zoom mentioned that Ranveer walked out of the project three days after shooting with the ‘HanuMan’ director. The report added that it was Ranveer who “pursued” Prasanth for ‘Rakshas’, and at that time, the filmmaker had apparently planned to start another project in Telugu, but he decided to postpone it to work on ‘Rakshas’, considering Ranveer’s “enthusiasm”.
Later, Prasanth himself confirmed that Ranveer did come down to his office to meet him, and even did a look test for Rakshas. “Yes, Ranveer Singh has his own style. He came to the office with a whole caravan. But, the way of working in the South is different. Here everyone works as a team. No one ever tries to impose any kind of authority on anyone,” Prasanth told Amar Ujala. Albeit, he shunned any reports of creative differences, and said, “The talk of me taking three-four days to shoot for half an hour is unfounded. We completed his look test efficiently. I’m not sure where these rumours originated, and I prefer not to dwell on them.”