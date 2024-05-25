Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Exits Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas' After Shooting For Three Days Without Explanation: Report

A recent report has revealed that Ranveer Singh left 'Rakshas' without any explanation after shooting for three days. Here's what we know so far.

Ranveer Singh Photo: X
In April, Ranveer Singh made news when it was reported that he is set to collaborate with ‘HanuMan’ director Prasanth Varma for ‘Rakshas.’ However, the film has become the talk of the town after it was reported that this actor-director duo will not be collaborating on this film. A recent report has revealed that Singh walked out of the film without any explanation.

According to a report by TimesNow.com/Zoom, Ranveer Singh had approached Prasanth Varma to commence shooting for ‘Rakshas.’ The report revealed that the director had no plans to start working on ‘Rakshas’ anytime soon because he wanted to take up a Telugu film after the success of ‘HanuMan.’ But he agreed to work on ‘Rakshas’ after seeing the actor’s “enthusiasm.” The report mentioned that Singh shot the film for three days and then he exited the project without giving any explanation.

The report quoted a source who said, “Ranveer flew down to shoot with us. Contrary to reports, he didn’t shoot a first-look video with us. He actually shot for the film for three days with us. We packed up happily… The next thing we know he sends us a message saying he would not be able to do the film. No explanation was offered as to why. We were stunned. Making it worse was the fact that someone leaked this news to the Mumbai media. We would have dealt with the crisis discreetly quietly. In Mumbai, they like to create controversy even for unprofessional behaviour. We don’t work that way.”

The source mentioned that someone advised Singh against working on ‘Rakshas.’ They continued, “If this is so, shouldn’t he have taken the advice earlier and spared us the losses and embarrassment?”

The report mentioned that the makers are open to Singh joining the project once again. Talking about the financial losses, they said they will include the three days of footage if the actor joins the project again. They added, “Yes, we are not blocking out discussions. We are leaving the option of his return open. But we want to ask Ranveer a question: Is this a joke? To opt out of a foolproof commitment?”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.’  

