Prasanth Varma Opens Up On 'Jai Hanuman': A Film To Celebrate For A Lifetime

Prasanth has promised to make ‘Jai Hanuman’ a global experience. He took to his social media on Wednesday, and wrote: "Wishing everyone a very Happy and Blessed Ram Navami. On this sacred occasion and with the divine blessings of Lord Rama, this is my promise to all the audience across the globe to give you an experience like never before and a film to celebrate for a lifetime. This is going to be a special one for all of us.”