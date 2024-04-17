Art & Entertainment

Prasanth Varma Opens Up On 'Jai Hanuman': A Film To Celebrate For A Lifetime

Director Prasanth Varma, who received a lot of positive response to his film ‘HanuMan’, on the occasion of Ram Navami, has shared that the sequel to the film will be a cinematic piece to celebrate for a lifetime.

Instagram
Photo: Instagram
While the Teja Sajja-starrer ‘HanuMan’ saw phenomenal success, Prasanth had announced the sequel ‘Jai Hanuman’ in January on the occasion of Ram Mandir's inauguration. Lord Hanuman made a promise to Lord Ram at the end of the ‘HanuMan’ movie.

Prasanth has promised to make ‘Jai Hanuman’ a global experience. He took to his social media on Wednesday, and wrote: "Wishing everyone a very Happy and Blessed Ram Navami. On this sacred occasion and with the divine blessings of Lord Rama, this is my promise to all the audience across the globe to give you an experience like never before and a film to celebrate for a lifetime. This is going to be a special one for all of us.”

Earlier, talking to IANS, Prasanth had said: “My strength is the knowledge about our culture. So, I thought we should bring a story of a superhero out of our culture and then the idea of ‘HanuMan’ came. So that’s why I decided to give him the character of Lord Hanuman.”

‘HanuMan’ marked the debut of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe. And, now once again with the promise of 'Jai Hanuman' being even bigger, Prasanth Verma's next film is eagerly awaited.

