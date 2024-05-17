Outlook News Wrap May 17: Swati Maliwal Assault Case, Mumbai Billboard Collapse, Heatwave, ICJ Genocide Hearing And More

Hello readers! Through this news wrap we bring you the top headlines of the day. Today we will straight away focus on fresh developments on the ongoing row over AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault allegation against Delhi CM Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar. Moreover, there will also be coverage on the Gaza genocide hearing underway at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
In other news, Delhi and Rajasthan is experiencing heatwave as temperature breached the 46 degree Celcius mark.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case: CCTV Footage Surfaces; Forensic Team Arrives At Arvind Kejriwal's Residence | Top Points
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Friday went to Delhi's Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar. Meanwhile, Bibhav, who was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on May 16, failed to appear before the panel on Friday. READ FULL STORY.
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: How Mumbai Police Tracked Down Bhavesh Bhinde, Owner Of Ego Media
Bhavesh Bhinde, the 51-year-old man whose company Ego Media had put up the giant hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, has been arrested by the city's police crime branch. The collapse killed 16 people and injured several others during a dust storm on May 13. READ FULL STORY.
Heatwave In Delhi, Rajasthan As Temp Breaches 46 Deg | IMD Updates
Delhiites witnessed the hottest day in the national capital with the mercury soaring to 42.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest temperature recorded in the city till so far this summer. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the previous hottest day was recorded on May 8, when the maximum temperature settled at 42 degrees Celsius. READ FULL STORY.
ICJ Genocide Case Hearing: South Africa Says This May Be Court's 'Last Chance' To Act; Israel To Respond Today
The United Nations' top court -- International Court of Justice (ICJ) -- on Thursday began hearing South Africa's plea to urge Israel to halt its military operations in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where over half the Gazan population has sought refuge. READ FULL STORY.
ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures Out: India Play Only Bangladesh; Check Full Schedule
India's sole warm-up game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be against Bangladesh reportedly in New York on June 1, the opening day of the tournament. (More Cricket News). READ FULL STORY.
'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Trailer Review: 'Fugitives' Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Display Hilarious Chemistry
With only a few weeks left for its theatrical release, the makers of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ have unveiled the final trailer of the highly-anticipated movie. READ FULL STORY.