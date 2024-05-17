National

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: How Mumbai Police Tracked Down Bhavesh Bhinde, Owner Of Ego Media

The hoarding collapse Mumbai's Ghatkopar killed 16 people and injured several others during a dust storm.

PTI
Bhavesh Bhinde in black along with Mumbai Crime Branch Personnel | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bhavesh Bhinde, the 51-year-old man whose company Ego Media had put up the giant hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, has been arrested by the city's police crime branch. The collapse killed 16 people and injured several others during a dust storm on May 13.

Bhinde was arrested in Udaipur, where he was staying in a hotel under a false identity, three days after the catastrophic incident.

A massive manhunt was launched by the Mumbai police, with at least eight teams deployed to track down Bhinde, who had been on the run since the incident. The operation was so discreet that even local police were not informed.

Mumbai Dust Storm | - ANI Screengrab
Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos

BY Outlook Web Desk

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Datta Nalawade, told Hindustan Times that Bhinde had travelled by road to Lonavala, returned towards Thane until Shil Phata near Mumbra, and then proceeded to Ahmedabad and Udaipur. The crime branch trailed him and eventually apprehended him on Thursday evening at the hotel where he had checked in that morning. 

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a notice was sent to the private agency, Ego Media, that maintains billboards, asking to bring down the hoarding and dismantle the structure due to violations. It pointed out that the BMC allows a maximum hoarding size of 40X40 feet, but the billboard that collapsed was 120X120 feet. 

Also Read |Rape Accused, Aspiring Politician, Over 20 Police Cases | Know Owner Of Billboard That Collapsed

The BMC’s tree department had also registered a complaint with the police against the owner in December 2023 after the trees planted around the billboard mysteriously perished, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The Pant Nagar police has registered a case against Bhinde under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

He will be produced before the court today (May 17).

Scuba divers swim deep into the Arabian Sea to display a placard - TN elections CEO
A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?

BY Anisha Reddy

Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Who Is Bhavesh Bhinde?

As per reports, in January this year, a case of rape was registered against Bhavesh at the Mulund Police Station and a chargesheet has also been filed. It has been told that the advertising agency owner had earlier also contested the state election as an Independent candidate from the Mulund constituency in 2009.

In his affidavit, he himself admitted that there were 23 cases registered against him under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act (for bounced cheques).

Reports also suggest that earlier also Bhinde had bagged a number of contracts for erecting hoardings and banners over the years from the Indian Railways and the Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where he has records of violating the rules of both organisations several times.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TMC Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Cooch Behar
  2. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  3. In Matters Concerning Liberty Of Citizens, Every Single Day Counts: SC
  4. Swati Maliwal Goes To Tiz Hazari Court To Record Statement Before Magistrate In Assault Case
  5. Heatwave In Delhi, Rajasthan As Temp Breaches 46 Deg; Orange Alert In Bengaluru For Rain | IMD Updates
Entertainment News
  1. 'Madgaon Express' OTT Release: Here's Where And When To Watch Kunal Kemmu's Directorial Debut
  2. Sharmila Tagore Says She Was 'Absent' During Son Saif Ali Khan's Childhood: I Was Busy, Made A Few Mistakes
  3. Kajol Reminisces About Younger Days, Shares Picture From ‘World Before Selfies’
  4. Acting Legend Tony Leung To Head The Jury For Tokyo International Film Festival
  5. Jugal Hansraj Joins Suniel Shetty And Pooja Bhatt In Lionsgate India's Untitled Project
Sports News
  1. Netherlands Vs Scotland, 1st T20I Tri-Nation Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. IPL 2024: SRH Through To Playoffs After Another Washout
  3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Match 68 Preview
  4. 2027 Women's World Cup: Brazil Confirmed Hosts At FIFA Congress
  5. Sharjah Masters Chess: Arjun Erigaisi Loses To Nikolas Theodorou
World News
  1. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
  2. US Military Says First Aid Shipment Has Been Driven Across A Newly Built US Pier Into The Gaza Strip
  3. What Is Mcdonald's 'Grandma McFlurry'?- Here's Everything We Know About The New Nostalgic Drink Launch
  4. France Police Guns Down Armed Suspect 'Planning Synagogue Attack
  5. Arizona Woman Accused Of Stealing Identities To Help North Koreans Get Remote IT Jobs At 300 US Companies
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup