National

Mumbai Rain: Rape Accused, Aspiring Politician, Over 20 Police Cases |Know About The Owner Of The Collapsed Billboard

As per reports, in January this year, a case of rape was registered against the accused advertising agency owner, Bhavesh Bhinde, at the Mulund Police Station and a chargesheet has also been filed. It has been told that the advertising agency owner had earlier also contested the state election as an Independent candidate from the Mulund constituency in 2009.

PTI
The billboard in Mumbai that collapsed on Monday and fell upon a petrol pump | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the collapse of an illegally erected billboard during the storm in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday reportedly killed 14 people while over 70 others sustained injuries, a case has been filed against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of of Ego Media billboard for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

However, this was not the first time the owner encountered police cases as he already has over 20 cases filed against him, including one of rape.

Mumbai Rains - | Photo: PTI
Mumbai Storm And Rain: 14 Killed In Hoarding Collapse Incident, Dozens Injured As Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction in Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Mumbai billboard collapse: Who is Bhavesh Bhinde?

As per reports, in January this year, a case of rape was registered against him at the Mulund Police Station and a chargesheet has also been filed. It has been told that the advertising agency owner had earlier also contested the state election as an Independent candidate from the Mulund constituency in 2009.

In his affidavit, he himself admitted that there were 23 cases registered against him under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act (for bounced cheques).

Reports also suggest that earlier also Bhinde had bagged a number of contracts for erecting hoardings and banners over the years from the Indian Railways and the Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where he has records of violating the rules of both organisations several times.

Rescue operation after Mumbai billboard collapse | - File Photo
Mumbai Billboard Collapse: Search And Rescue Operation Continues After Over 21 Hours

BY PTI

About the Mumbai billboard collapse

The tall billboard that fell upon the petrol pump in Ghatkopar on Monday was a massive 120X120-foot structure which made it to the Limca Book of Records while according to BMC, it does not allow billboards over 40X40 feet in size.

While the ad agency in question argued that it had received permission from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways), BMC officials have said a nod from the municipal corporation is also necessary for all billboards in areas under its jurisdiction.

Police officials said Bhinde is on the run and his cellphone is switched off.

null - null
Stampede-like Situation At Thane Railway Station After Dust Storm in Mumbai Delays Trains | VIDEO

BY Outlook Web Desk

Mumbai billboard collapse: How did the authorities react?

Acording to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagranim, "We have ordered action against all illegal hoardings in the city. We are starting today. A case has been filed in this case as no permission had been given for the hoarding. A complaint was also received that some trees had been cut so this hoarding could be visible. We have filed a case in this regard too,"

Taking cognisance of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to the families of the people who were killed in the tragedy.

Thee chief minister also promised that the government will bear the cost of treatment for those who were injured.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Madhya Pradesh: School Owner Arrested After Girl Raped In Hostel; Cop Who Told Kin Not To File Complaint Too Held
  2. Mumbai Rain: Rape Accused, Aspiring Politician, Over 20 Police Cases |Know About The Owner Of The Collapsed Billboard
  3. Woman Surrenders In Court In Sandeshkhali Case, Sent To Judicial Custody
  4. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For Disqualifying PM Modi From Contesting Elections
  5. Delhi: 1 Died In Fire At ITO, Building Evacuated
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
  2. Zayn Malik Turns His Phone Off For Several Days To Spend Time With His Animals
  3. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' To Now Release In Cinemas On June 21
  4. Chris Hemsworth Spent His Time At Met Gala Taking Selfies With Other Guests
  5. Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She’s ‘Super Shy’ When She Is Off Stage
Sports News
  1. DC Vs LSG, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Naveen Ul Haq Gets Pant As LSG Aim To Restrict DC Below 200
  2. NBA Wrap: Thunder Get Even With Mavs, Celtics Go Up 3-1
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  4. Raphael Varane To Leave Manchester United At End Of Season
  5. CSK Member Since 2021 Now Joins Pakistan As Mental And Skill Conditioning Coach
World News
  1. Harvard Students End Protest As University Agrees To Discuss Middle East Conflict
  2. Top US And Chinese Officials Begin Talks On AI In Geneva
  3. Imran Khan Asks Pak Army Chief To Apologise To Him For His 'Illegal' Abduction
  4. New York-Dublin Portal Closed: 'Inappropriate Behavior' Causes Temporary Shutdown
  5. Missile Fired By A Drone Kills 4 Members Of A Family In Pakistan Near The Afghan Border, Police Say
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24; Bopanna-Ebden Exit Italian Open
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival