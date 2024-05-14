Mumbai Rain: Rape Accused, Aspiring Politician, Over 20 Police Cases |Know About The Owner Of The Collapsed Billboard

As the collapse of an illegally erected billboard during the storm in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday reportedly killed 14 people while over 70 others sustained injuries, a case has been filed against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of of Ego Media billboard for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
However, this was not the first time the owner encountered police cases as he already has over 20 cases filed against him, including one of rape.
Mumbai billboard collapse: Who is Bhavesh Bhinde?
As per reports, in January this year, a case of rape was registered against him at the Mulund Police Station and a chargesheet has also been filed. It has been told that the advertising agency owner had earlier also contested the state election as an Independent candidate from the Mulund constituency in 2009.
In his affidavit, he himself admitted that there were 23 cases registered against him under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act (for bounced cheques).
Reports also suggest that earlier also Bhinde had bagged a number of contracts for erecting hoardings and banners over the years from the Indian Railways and the Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where he has records of violating the rules of both organisations several times.
About the Mumbai billboard collapse
The tall billboard that fell upon the petrol pump in Ghatkopar on Monday was a massive 120X120-foot structure which made it to the Limca Book of Records while according to BMC, it does not allow billboards over 40X40 feet in size.
While the ad agency in question argued that it had received permission from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways), BMC officials have said a nod from the municipal corporation is also necessary for all billboards in areas under its jurisdiction.
Police officials said Bhinde is on the run and his cellphone is switched off.
Mumbai billboard collapse: How did the authorities react?
Acording to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagranim, "We have ordered action against all illegal hoardings in the city. We are starting today. A case has been filed in this case as no permission had been given for the hoarding. A complaint was also received that some trees had been cut so this hoarding could be visible. We have filed a case in this regard too,"
Taking cognisance of the situation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh to the families of the people who were killed in the tragedy.
Thee chief minister also promised that the government will bear the cost of treatment for those who were injured.