Stampede-like Situation At Thane Railway Station After Dust Storm in Mumbai Delays Trains | VIDEO

Maharashtra's Thane reported a stampede-like situation on Monday after the dust storm in Mumbai delayed train operations. In the viral video, hundreds of women were captured trying to enter an overflowing train compartment.

The video went viral along with the other visuals from the Mumbai storm. Across social media platforms, netizens have called for railway mismanagement.

On Monday, Central Railway announced that local train services had been suspended for two hours due to the damage caused by the storm. As per the authorities, the overhead pole between Thane and Mulund Stations bent due to the strong winds, causing a delay in all local train operations.

While train services resumed at around 6:45 PM, commuters experiences inconvenience due to the rush hours in the evening.

In the video, hundreds of women were seen trying to enter the train compartment, which was already overflowing with people. Amid delays and peak rush hour, many women were also seen struggling to get back up after they had been pushed in the crowd.

Apart from the crowd rush at Thane, an illegal billboard in Ghotakpur killed 14 people after it fell due to the strong winds. As per the National Disaster Response Force, a total of 74 people have been rescued from under the hoarding and are being treated for their injuries.

Mumbai Police have registered a case against Bhavesh Bhide and others, the owners of the billboard under IPC sections 304, 338, 337 and 34.

Mumbai city along with Thane, Kalyan, and Palghar witnessed heavy rain and sandstorm on Monday. As per the IMD, the state is expected to witnesses another wet spell this week.  

