'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Trailer Review: 'Fugitives' Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Display Hilarious Chemistry

In its first trailer, there were more of comedic moments shown, rather than action sequences. In this trailer, it’s the other way around. While there are a few chuckling moments, it’s focused more on the action. One standout is hands out the cinematography. The camera moments are smooth. As always, the chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is going to thrilling. The action-packed trailer has only built up anticipation. In addition to this, the slapstick comedy with the dialogue delivery will surely make your stomach churn, as evident from the trailer itself. While the plot may tread familiar grounds, the film’s high-energy pace and entertaining performances will make for a fun and enjoyable watch for fans of the buddy cop genre.