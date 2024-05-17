'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Trailer Review: 'Fugitives' Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Display Hilarious Chemistry

With only a few weeks left for its theatrical release, the makers of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ have unveiled the final trailer of the highly-anticipated movie.
In the 2 minutes and 19 seconds trailer, detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett start looking into the corruption system within the Miami PD after their former Captain Conrad Howard is accused of working with drug cartels. Instead, the two get framed and end up becoming fugitives. In order to prove their innocence, they have to break the law to figure out what’s really going on or who has framed them. The entire trailer just showcases their journey in going against rules to uncover the truth.
Watch the exciting trailer here:
In its first trailer, there were more of comedic moments shown, rather than action sequences. In this trailer, it’s the other way around. While there are a few chuckling moments, it’s focused more on the action. One standout is hands out the cinematography. The camera moments are smooth. As always, the chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is going to thrilling. The action-packed trailer has only built up anticipation. In addition to this, the slapstick comedy with the dialogue delivery will surely make your stomach churn, as evident from the trailer itself. While the plot may tread familiar grounds, the film’s high-energy pace and entertaining performances will make for a fun and enjoyable watch for fans of the buddy cop genre.
Other than Smith and Lawrence, the movie also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.
Penned by Chris Bremner and Will Beall, and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, this summer, the beloved Bad Boys will return with their signature blend of thrilling action and hilarious comedy on June 7 all across the globe, making for a fun summer watch!