'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Trailer Review: Will Smith-Martin Lawrence Are Back In Action With Outrageous Comedic Moments

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively. On Tuesday late night, Sony Pictures unveiled the trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Bad Boys 4,’ revealing its official title as well: ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die.’
Serving as the sequel to the 2020 film ‘Bad Boys for Life,’ and the fourth movie in the Bad Boys franchise, the film has been eagerly awaited, following a long wait.
A little over 3 minutes trailer sees the detective lieutenants back in the streets of Miami, however, this time, their boss, Captain Howard, finds himself framed as a long-time drug smuggler.
Advertisement
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ here:
It’s been decades since the first ‘Bad Boys’ movie came out in 1995, yet the chemistry between Lawrence and Smith still doesn’t fail to make me chuckle. With the trailer itself, one should expect flying cars, top-notch highway chases, helicopters tumbling down, and because it’s Florida, strip clubs, and drugs too. There are so many comedic moments in the trailer alone, but there are fewer high-octane action sequences shown, which are probably being kept as a surprise for audiences to experience directly on the big screens. The trailer has perfectly established the plot and what the mission of the two will be throughout the film. These 3 minutes have been glued together very well, and the comedic timing of the actors will not put you off.
Advertisement
Fans instantly took to the comments section to express their excitement. One said, “Even after 29 years, Will and Martin have still got their comedic chemistry.” Another chimed in, “This one actually looks as good as the first one.” Another exclaimed, “I’m so here for this.”
Alongside Smith and Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, DJ Khaled and Jacob Scipio are also reprising their roles from the previous movie. Tasha Smith steps into the role of Theresa Burnett, replacing Theresa Randle, who portrayed the character in the past three films. New faces to the franchise include Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Rhea Seehorn, and Joyner Lucas.
Chris Bremner wrote the screenplays with Smith, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman. Directed by Adil & Bilall, ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ is being distributed by Sony Pictures.
So, gear up for a hilarious yet action-packed movie and mark your calendars for June 7.