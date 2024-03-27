'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Trailer Review: Will Smith-Martin Lawrence Are Back In Action With Outrageous Comedic Moments

It’s been decades since the first ‘Bad Boys’ movie came out in 1995, yet the chemistry between Lawrence and Smith still doesn’t fail to make me chuckle. With the trailer itself, one should expect flying cars, top-notch highway chases, helicopters tumbling down, and because it’s Florida, strip clubs, and drugs too. There are so many comedic moments in the trailer alone, but there are fewer high-octane action sequences shown, which are probably being kept as a surprise for audiences to experience directly on the big screens. The trailer has perfectly established the plot and what the mission of the two will be throughout the film. These 3 minutes have been glued together very well, and the comedic timing of the actors will not put you off.