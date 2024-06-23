National

Outlook News Wrap June 23: Kejriwal Moves SC, 2 CRPF Jawans Killed In Naxal Attack, CBI Takes Over NEET Case & More

June 23 Outlook News Wrap: Today's top headlines include the Delhi Chief Minister challenging the High Court's decision to stay his bail order. Furthermore, Two CRPF personnel were killed in a Naxal Attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. Read below to know more about Sunday's top headlines.

PTI/AP
Outlook News Wrap June 23: Kejriwal Moves SC, 2 CRPF Jawans Killed In Naxal Attack, CBI Takes Over NEET Case & More Photo: PTI/AP
info_icon

Hello Readers! We bring you the top headlines of the day - June 23. As per the latest report, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court's pause on his bail order.

In other new, in another Naxal Attack, two CRPF personnel were killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

Read Outlook's June 23 News Wrap Here

Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the stay on his bail order imposed by Delhi High Court. The AAP Supremo had been granted bail on Thursday by the Rouse Avenue Court which was later paused by the High Court.

CBI Takes Over NEET UG Case, Files FIR Over Irregularities

Central Bureau Of Investigation has registered an FIR in connection to the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test conducted on May 5 by the National Testing Agency. An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons.

Naxal Attack: 2 CRPF Jawans Killed In IED Blast In Sukma

Two CRPF officials from the special operation unit - CoBRA - were killed on Sunday in a Naxal Attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. As per police, the security personnel were killed in an IED blast.

The deceased jawans have been identified as Constable Shailendra (29) and the vehicle driver Vishnu R (35).

Olympic Bronze Medallist Bajrang Punia Suspended Again

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has been suspended once again by the National Anti-Doping Agency on Sunday. Punia was suspended for the first time by the anti-doping agency in March after he refused to provide samples to the agency at the time of his selection trials for the men’s national team for the Asian Qualifiers.

Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000

As the war in Gaza rages on, the Health Ministry from the Palestinian territory has stated that the death toll has surpassed 37,000. As the fighting between Israel and Hamas enters the eighth month, a total of 37,598 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023.

