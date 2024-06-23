Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 2 CRPF Personnel Killed In IED Blast At Sukma

Two CRPF officials from the special operation unit - CoBRA - were killed on Sunday in a Naxal Attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. As per police, the security personnel were killed in an IED blast.
As per police, two personnel of the jungle warfare unit CoBRA were killed after Naxalites blew up a truck with an IED.
The attack took place 3 PM near the Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps of the security forces, which are over 400 km away from the state capital Raipur.
The deceased jawans have been identified as Constable Shailendra (29) and the vehicle driver Vishnu R (35).
An advance party of the 201st unit of CobRA had launched patrolling from Silger camp under Jagargunda police station limits as a part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem, a senior police official told news agency PTI.
After being alerted about the blast, more forces rushed to the spot to evacuate the bodies from the forest. The senior police official added that a search operation in the area is underway.
In April, around 29 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. Three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the encounter.
In the Bijapur district, around 15 Naxalites were killed in a similar encounter with security personnel.