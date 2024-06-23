National

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 2 CRPF Personnel Killed In IED Blast At Sukma

Two CRPF officials from the special operation unit - CoBRA - were killed on Sunday in a Naxal Attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. As per police, the security personnel were killed in an IED blast.

Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: 2 CRPF Personnel Killed In IED Blast At Sukma
info_icon

Two CRPF officials from the special operation unit - CoBRA - were killed on Sunday in a Naxal Attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. As per police, the security personnel were killed in an IED blast.

As per police, two personnel of the jungle warfare unit CoBRA were killed after Naxalites blew up a truck with an IED.

The attack took place 3 PM near the Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps of the security forces, which are over 400 km away from the state capital Raipur.

The deceased jawans have been identified as Constable Shailendra (29) and the vehicle driver Vishnu R (35).

An advance party of the 201st unit of CobRA had launched patrolling from Silger camp under Jagargunda police station limits as a part of its Road Opening Party duty towards Tekalgudem, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

After being alerted about the blast, more forces rushed to the spot to evacuate the bodies from the forest. The senior police official added that a search operation in the area is underway.

In April, around 29 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. Three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the encounter.

In the Bijapur district, around 15 Naxalites were killed in a similar encounter with security personnel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  2. Arvind Kejriwal Moves Supreme Court To Challenge Delhi High Court Stay On Bail Order
  3. Sundar Singh Bhandari Helped Many Politicians, That Era Of Loyalty Different: Vasundhara Raje
  4. Man Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Their 8-Year-Old Son In MP
  5. Day In Pics: June 23, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Script Ready For ‘Race 4’, Work Underway On ‘Soldier 2’: Producer Ramesh Taurani
  2. Anil Kapoor Hails Success Of ‘Crew’, Says Important To Make Women-Led Films
  3. Tara Sutaria Recalls How It Was 'Quite Tough To Navigate' Her First Hindi Song 'Shaamat'
  4. Confirmed: Sonakshi Sinha Will Be A Bride In White; All Set For Registration Of Marriage
  5. Yo Yo Honey Singh Lands For 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding; 'Bina Daaru Piye Nachunga Mai Aaj'
Sports News
  1. United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Win Or Go Home - Defending Champions ENG Face USA In Must-Win Clash
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  3. West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super 8: When, Where To Watch Group 1 Match
  5. Italy Vs Croatia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
World News
  1. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  2. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  3. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  4. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
  5. ‘Human Shielding In Action': Israeli Army Straps Wounded Palestinian To Jeep | Video
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  6. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS