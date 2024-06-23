Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce

As the war in Gaza rages on, the Health Ministry from the Palestinian territory has stated that the death toll has surpassed 37,000. As the fighting between Israel and Hamas enters the eighth month, a total of 37,598 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, 2023.
Meanwhile, as the fighting intensifies, mediator countries - Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been working to "bridge the gap" between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
As Israel increases its attack in the strip, especially in the southern city of Rafah, Qatar has stated that "slight progress" has been made with regards to the ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Hamas.
With the ceasefire talks once again in limbo, the three mediator states have been engaged in months of talks to implement a hostage-prisoner swap and send urgent humanitarian aid into the war-tor strip.
Speaking at a news conference in Spain, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani stated - “There was progress to an extent in the situation. We have continued our efforts without interruption over the last few days".
"We continue our endeavours, and there have been successive meetings with the Hamas movement in a bid to bridge the gap between the two sides and reach an agreement to achieve a ceasefire and exchange hostages and prisoners," Al Thani added further.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will be formulated based on the three-phase plan pitched by US President Joe Biden. This three phase ceasefire proposal was also passed by the UN Security Council earlier this month.
Biden's plan calls for a Israeli withdrawal from "major population centres" in the strip, followed by a ceasefire for six weeks.
During this ceasefire, hostages will be swapped for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. As the truce goes on, negotiations to extend it will take place which would aim to bring an end to the war.