Bajrang Punia: Olympic Bronze Medallist Suspended Again After NADA's Formal Notice

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has been banned provisionally by the National Anti-Doping Agency on Sunday, June 23. For the unversed, Bajrang’s suspension was cancelled by a disciplinary panel after he was not issued a charge notice

Bajrang Punia, Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, PTI Photo
Bajrang Punia Photo: PTI
Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has been banned provisionally by the National Anti-Doping Agency on Sunday, June 23. (More Sports News)

For the unversed, Bajrang’s suspension was cancelled by a disciplinary panel after he was not issued a charge notice. However, NADA has now issued the same and the suspension has been handed.

Previously, the Haryana-born was provisionally suspended after he refused to provide his sample to the NADA during the time of his selection trials for the men’s national team for the Asian Qualifiers in Sonepat on March 10.

Bajrang refused to compete in the 3rd-4th place bout and had also walked off the venue without providing his urine sample after losing the previous encounter.

According to a report from the Tribune, “the latest order was issued by NADA on Thursday and he has been asked to respond to the latest suspension by July 11”.

