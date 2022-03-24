Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Odisha Logs 38 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fresh Fatality

The state now has 476 active cases, while 12,77,677 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 97 in the last 24 hours.

COVID cases in Odisha.(Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 4:52 pm

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,87,323 on Thursday as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,117, a health bulletin said. The state had logged 60 coronavirus cases on Monday.


A fresh fatality was registered for the first time in a week as a 57-year-old patient succumbed to the infection in the Jagatsinghpur district.


The state now has 476 active cases, while 12,77,677 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 97 in the last 24 hours. 

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date. The daily positivity rate was at 0.09 per cent as 41,174 samples were tested for COVID-19. 

With PTI inputs.

