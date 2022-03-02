Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Odisha Logs 143 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Fresh Fatalities

The daily positivity rate was at 0.28 per cent as 50,481 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 cases in Odisha(Representational image) PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 10:19 pm

Odisha on Wednesday recorded its lowest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in two months as 143 more people, including 28 children, tested positive for the infection, taking the state's caseload to 12,85,349, a health bulletin said.


Six more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 9,085, it said. The daily positivity rate was at 0.28 per cent as 50,481 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.


The daily infections are lowest since December 27, when the state had logged 123 cases. It had registered 168 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday.

The state now has 2,163 active cases, while 12,74,048 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 314 in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far. 

With PTI inputs.

