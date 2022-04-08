NSE Co-Location Case: ED Raids 9 Locations In Delhi, Gurugram

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted multiple raids in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the National Stock Exchange co-location case, according to officials.

The ED is covering nine locations in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram, including those of some brokers involved in the case, PTI quoted officers as saying.

The ED had registered a money laundering case to investigate the alleged irregularities in 2019.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had recently arrested former NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chitra Ramkrishna and Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian in this case.

The Income tax department is also investigating the case.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India began its probe into the matter in early 2015 after it was brought to light by a 'whistle-blower' that some brokers were allegedly getting preferential access through co-location facility, early log in, and 'dark fiber' which can allow a trader a split-second faster access to data feed of an exchange.

With PTI inputs