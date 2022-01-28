Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

No Registration Of Property On Water Bodies: Madras HC

These directions should be complied with scrupulously, the bench added.

No Registration Of Property On Water Bodies: Madras HC
Madras High Court - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:43 am

"No registering authority under the Registration Act shall register any document in respect of any land which has been notified as water body in the revenue records of the State," the Madras High Court ruled on Thursday. "The authorities concerned should mandatorily obtain a statement from the applicants, who want to register their property or seek approval for the lay-out or building construction or assessment of property tax or electricity or water connection, that the property concerned is not located on a water body," the first bench of Acting Chief Justice MN Bhandari and Justice P D Audikesavalu said.

It shall be ensured by the authority granting approval for the lay-out or building construction or assessment of property tax or electricity or water connection that the relevant property has not been notified as water body in the list published in the official website, viz., 'Tamil Nilam' of the TN government and physical inspection of the site shall be made so as to confirm that it is not located in water body and an office note for the same shall be prepared and placed on record.

"Any public authority, official or other staff concerned, who is found to have granted or aided or abetted in granting approval for lay-out or building construction or assessment of property tax or electricity or water connection for a property located on water body, or commits dereliction of duty by not protecting a water body from encroachment, shall be liable for disciplinary action under the relevant rules governing their employment and prosecution for offences relating to encroachment under Criminal Law," the court ruled. These directions should be complied with scrupulously, the bench added.

Related stories

More Public Charging Stations To Come Up In Tamil Nadu As EVs Become Popular

Tamil Nadu Governor Hails Tamil Language, Also Bats For Tamil Nadu Students Learning Other Indian Languages

PG Admissions In CMC Vellore To Be As Per Minority Merit List Of Tamil Nadu: SC

The bench made it clear that nothing said in this order shall be construed as precluding any land, which has not been included in the list of water bodies produced before this Court, to be independently treated as 'water body' by the competent authority on satisfaction with necessary supporting materials in proof of the same. The bench was passing final orders on a batch of PILs from KK Ramesh of Madurai and others filed both before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court and the principal seat here.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Madras High Court Tamil Nadu Water Property Tax Property
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

India Reports Over 2.5 Lakh Covid Cases, 627 Fatalities

Most Of Recent Covid-19 Deaths In Delhi Were Of Unvaccinated Patients, With Comorbidities: Official

Cong Believes Power Belongs To People, But For Other Parties It Lies With PM, CM: Rahul

Cow Centre at Hansraj College Draws Flak From Students

Patnaik Appeals To People Not To Panic Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis