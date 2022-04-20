Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No More Man-Days Lost In Bengal Due To Disruptions, Mamata Tells Industry Tycoons

“We lost 75 lakh man-days every year during the Left Front rule, but now no man-days are lost,” said Mamata Banerjee during the Bengal Global Business Summit.

No More Man-Days Lost In Bengal Due To Disruptions, Mamata Tells Industry Tycoons
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 5:02 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said her government has brought down man-days lost in the state due to strikes and disruptions to zero from 75 lakh per year during the erstwhile Left regime, as she wooed investors from across the globe at a big-ticket business summit here.  

Banerjee, addressing a large gathering of industry tycoons at the Bengal Global Business Summit, said the state will work on eight pillars of development going ahead, including infrastructure, education, social security, skill development and ease-of-doing-business.

“Bengal is the first state to organise a physical business summit since the Covid pandemic struck. It is the gateway to eastern and northeastern India, neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal as well as South East Asia,” she said. 

Related stories

COVID-19 Pneumonia Patients At Increased Dementia Risk: Study

Delhi: Omicron Found In 97% Samples Taken From Deceased Patients From Jan To March

Adityanath Directs Officials To Organise Investors Summit, Target Rs 10 Lakh Crore Investment

“We lost 75 lakh man-days every year during the Left Front rule, but now no man-days are lost,” Banerjee added.

The chief minister also said the state government will set up Rs 72,000-crore industrial zone in ‘Junglemahal’ (forested areas of four south Bengal districts) along the eastern freight corridor, and has readied a policy on grant of shale-gas exploration licences.   

“We have allocated 2,483 acre of industrial land at Purulia for the ‘Junglemahal Shundori Kormonagari’ project along the eastern freight corridor from Amritsar to Dankuni,” she said.

Banerjee added that by 2023, the state will join the national gas grid. 

Tags

National Mamata Bannerjee West Bengal CM West Bengal Government Bengal Global Business Summit Business Business Summit Global Business Summit West Bengal Govt West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can Eternal Bridesmaids Royal Challengers Bangalore Sustain Good Run?

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression

How Don’t Be Content Helped Vijayalakshmi Silks, A 100-Year-Old Brand, Find A Timeless Expression