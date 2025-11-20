Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM; Modi, VP Extend Congratulations

Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister with Modi praising his governance record.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his congratulations to Nitish Kumar after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, praising him as an experienced administrator with a proven record in governance. According to PTI, Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the newly appointed deputy chief ministers, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha.
In a series of posts on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar's Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead."
The prime minister further congratulated the deputy chief ministers, stating, "Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people. Best wishes to them."
He also extended his greetings to all ministers in the new Bihar government, adding, "My best wishes to all those who have taken oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. This is a wonderful team, with dedicated leaders who will take Bihar to new heights. Wishing them the very best," PTI reported.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also welcomed the new leadership in the state, offering his support and hopes for inclusive growth. "Warm wishes to him and all the newly sworn-in ministers as they assume their responsibilities. May their collective leadership usher in a new phase of sustained growth, good governance, inclusive development, and prosperity of Bihar," he said. He added, "Wishing them success in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of the state," PTI reported.
The new cabinet marks a continuation of governance efforts in Bihar, with both experienced and grassroots leaders joining the state administration.
(With inputs from PTI)