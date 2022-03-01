Nine Active COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

Nine COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Tuesday. The Union territory's coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 10,017 as no new infection was recorded.

A total of 9,879 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one in the last 24 hours, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said.



The administration has thus far tested over 7 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated 3.02 lakh people.

With PTI inputs.