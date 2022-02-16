Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Punjab Polls: PM Modi Slams AAP at Pathankot Rally, Calls It Photocopy Of Congress

PM Modi reached Pathankot where he addressed a rally and said that farming, trade and industry will be made profitable in five years if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power in the state.

Punjab Polls: PM Modi Slams AAP at Pathankot Rally, Calls It Photocopy Of Congress
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 1:33 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here, and termed it a photocopy of the Congress.

Addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Pathankot, he said farming, trade and industry will be made profitable in five years if the BJP-led alliance is voted to power in the state.

Punjab goes to polls on February 20.

"Give me five years to serve you. I assure you farming, trade, industry will be made profitable," Modi said at a poll rally in Pathankot.

Attacking political rivals, he said, "We see Punjab from the Punjabiyat angle, which is our priority. Rivals see Punjab only through political prism."

He invoked Sant Ravidas and said his government was following his ideals, and that the welfare of the poor was above everything else for it.

The prime minister reached here to attend the rally after offering prayers at the 'Shri Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir' in Delhi's Karol Bagh on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

"Today is Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Before coming here, I went to Guru Ravidas Vishram Mandir (in Delhi) and sought blessings," he said.

Tags

National PM Modi Pathankot Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls 2022 AAP: Aam Aadmi Party
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Punjab Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP & AAP 'Two Sides Of Same Coin'

Punjab Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Calls BJP & AAP 'Two Sides Of Same Coin'

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Promises 1 Kg 'Ghee', Free Ration To Poor for 5 years If SP Voted To Power

Arunachal logs 44 fresh COVID-19 infections, tally at 64,110

Earthquake Of 3.2 Magnitude Felt In Kashmir's Pahalgam, No Damage Reported So far

J&K: Police Arrests 10 'Overground Workers' Of JeM Terror Outfit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?