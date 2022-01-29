Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Delhi Records 4,483 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 28 Deaths, Positivity Rate 7.41 %

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 6:18 pm

Delhi on Saturday reported 4,483 fresh Covid-19 cases, a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count ihas increased to 18,23,815 and the death toll to 25,797, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of Covid-19 tests conducted a day ago was 60,532, it said.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths. The day before, on Thursday, it recorded 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths. 

On Wednesday, it had logged 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000 mark. 

