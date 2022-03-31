Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
All Pandemic Related Restrictions To be Lifted From Apr 2: Maharastra Health Minister

According to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, all Covid-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn from 'Gudhi Padwa' or Marathi New Year.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Twitter

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 7:28 pm

 After more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks would be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2, the state government announced on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

“From Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year which falls on April 2 this time), all Covid-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn,” Tope said.

Wearing of face mask will be voluntary from April 2, he said. 

