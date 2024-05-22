National

New Covid Wave In Singapore: No Need For Panic, Assures TN Govt

As many as 290 cases of KP.2 and 34 cases of KP.1, both sub-lineages of Covid-19 that are responsible for surge in cases in Singapore, have been found in India, according to official data.

The new Covid wave in Singapore is a "milder infection" and there was no need for panic and Tamil Nadu has the required infrastructure to face any situation, a top official said on Wednesday.

Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM), said "there has been no significant (hospital) admissions" in Singapore following the outbreak.

"In the last few weeks, it is being reported that there are Covid cases in South Asian countries like Singapore. As far as we (TN) are concerned, there is no need for any apprehension...the Singapore variant, KP.2 is a sub variant of Omicron and has been reported in some parts of India," he said.

In a video released by the DPHPM, Selvavinayagam said the variant has been "so far giving only milder infection, no severe infection has been reported so far."

"Not just that, we have almost totally vaccinated the 18-plus population in Tamil Nadu. So even if there is an infection, it will be a milder form and would not require admission."

Any required precaution would include wearing masks in public places and the need for the elderly, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women to be "extra careful."

Otherwise, no need for any panic, he added.

"Covid, like other flu, has now become a common respiratory infection. There is a possibility of even one or two waves per year but there is no need for panic. We have sufficient immunity. Also, Tamil Nadu has the requisite infrastructure to face any situation," he added.

