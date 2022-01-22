Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
New Covid Cases Decreasing In Bihar For 4 Days

The recovery rate in the state improved to 95.66 per cent on Friday from 95.16 per cent on Thursday.

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 10:53 am

Bihar's daily Covid-19 cases continued to decline as the state registered 3009 fresh infections on Friday, pushing the tally to 8,05,750, while 11 more fatalities took the death toll to 12,173, a bulletin issued by the state health department said. The state had reported 3,475, 4,063 and 4,551 new cases on January 20, 19 and 18 respectively.

The figure was 3,526 on Monday. Of the new cases, 697 were recorded from Patna alone on Friday. On Thursday, the state capital had logged 745 fresh cases.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pratyaya Amrit attributed the drop in new Covid cases to sustained and collaborative efforts by the officials of the health department. “The number of people needing hospitalisation has come down. Vaccination has most likely played a role in this and it has been well-established that severity of the disease and death has significantly reduced following vaccination,” he said.

He, however, asked people not to let their guard down and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour as it is a highly transmissible disease. Altogether 77,08,02 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 6896 in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 22,775 active coronavirus cases. The recovery rate in the state improved to 95.66 per cent on Friday from 95.16 per cent on Thursday, the bulletin said. The 11 fresh fatalities were reported from Patna, Banka, Madhepura, Purnea, Nawada, Rohtash and Aurangabad districts.

With PTI Inputs

