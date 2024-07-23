No NEET-UG 2024 Retest: NTA, Centre, CBI Probe & SC Hearing | Recap Of Row

June 8, 2024: Amid growing concerns, the Education Ministry set up a 4-member panel to re-examine results of over 1,500 students who were awarded grace marks in the NEET-UG 2024 exams. Student protests also broke out across the nation, with students questioning why loss of time was not compensated with time and with grace marks instead. Protesting aspirants said that it was unfair for those who worked really hard, noting that with around 150 marks extra, several reached the cut-off of the test even though they originally did not score as much.