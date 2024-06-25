NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak

Bihar Police has said the notorious Sanjeev Mukhiya gang was in touch with a nexus of cybercriminals to get the NEET-UG 2024 exam papers leaked. The state’s police has made the revelation after its Economic Offences Unit arrested five persons in the case involved in leaking the question paper a day ahead of the scheduled exam date on May 5.
On May 5 this year, NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in which over 24 lakh candidates appeared across the country. The results were declared on June 4.
However, immediately after the NEET-UG 2024 exam results were announced, students raised allegations of irregularities when 67 students achieved top scores, amidst claims of question paper leaks in Bihar.
Bihar Police has said the five people arrested from Jharkhand in the case include three cyber criminals. The police also said it has seized some cheques and sim cards from the possession of five arrested in the case.
It said the gang of cybercriminals provided sim cards and shelter to members of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang.
Mukhiya’s son, Shiv, who is in jail is said to have accommodated nearly 25 candidates at a boys' hostel, associated with the Learn Play School in Patna on May 4, a day before the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The candidates reportedly were provided with the leaked question paper and answer sheets at the same hostel.
The police has also launched a manhunt to trace Rocky, Mukhiya's nephew, who was alleged to have links with the paper leak. Rocky runs a hotel in Ranchi and is believed to have provided solvers to crack the leaked NEET exam paper.
On Monday, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi reached the office of the Bihar Police’s EOU office in Patna.
The Bihar Police’s EOU, which had been investigating the matter until the Centre ordered a probe by the CBI, has so far arrested 18 people in connection with the case.