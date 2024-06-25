National

NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak

NEET-2024: Bihar Police has said the five people arrested from Jharkhand in the case include three cyber criminals.

PTI
Bihar Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bihar Police has said the notorious Sanjeev Mukhiya gang was in touch with a nexus of cybercriminals to get the NEET-UG 2024 exam papers leaked. The state’s police has made the revelation after its Economic Offences Unit arrested five persons in the case involved in leaking the question paper a day ahead of the scheduled exam date on May 5.
NSUI activists raise slogans during their Chhattra Sansad Gherav protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams, in New Delhi, Monday, June 24, 2024. - Photo via Ravi Choudhary (PTI)
NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System

BY Outlook Web Desk

On May 5 this year, NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in which over 24 lakh candidates appeared across the country. The results were declared on June 4.

However, immediately after the NEET-UG 2024 exam results were announced, students raised allegations of irregularities when 67 students achieved top scores, amidst claims of question paper leaks in Bihar.

Bihar Police has said the five people arrested from Jharkhand in the case include three cyber criminals. The police also said it has seized some cheques and sim cards from the possession of five arrested in the case.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), students wing of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters staged a protest against recent scam in NEET and UGC-NET exam in front of Asutosh College, on June 22, 2024 in Kolkata, India. - (Photo by Samir Jana via Getty Images)
Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond

BY Outlook Web Desk

It said the gang of cybercriminals provided sim cards and shelter to members of the Sanjeev Mukhiya gang.

Mukhiya’s son, Shiv, who is in jail is said to have accommodated nearly 25 candidates at a boys' hostel, associated with the Learn Play School in Patna on May 4, a day before the NEET-UG 2024 exam. The candidates reportedly were provided with the leaked question paper and answer sheets at the same hostel.

The police has also launched a manhunt to trace Rocky, Mukhiya's nephew, who was alleged to have links with the paper leak. Rocky runs a hotel in Ranchi and is believed to have provided solvers to crack the leaked NEET exam paper.

On Monday, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Delhi reached the office of the Bihar Police’s EOU office in Patna.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert To Decentralised Exam System

BY Outlook Web Desk

The Bihar Police’s EOU, which had been investigating the matter until the Centre ordered a probe by the CBI, has so far arrested 18 people in connection with the case.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Delhi Minister Atishi Hospitalised, Hunger Strike Ends; High Court's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  2. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. BRA 0-0 COS, Copa America 2024: Selecao Draw In Group D Clash - In Pics
  5. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  2. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  3. Karan Johar Confirms He Will Return With 'Koffee With Karan 9' In 2025, Calls Previous Season 'Boring'
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  5. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
  3. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib's 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour Angers Skipper Rashid Khan - Watch
  4. Euro 2024: Hungary Forward Varga To Undergo Surgery For Facial Fractures; UEFA Defends Medical Response
  5. India Vs Australia, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leads His Men Into Semifinals - In Pics
World News
  1. US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council
  2. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
  3. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release
  4. Blogger 'Turtleboy' Assaulted Outside Canton Bar Amidst Karen Read Trial | Controversy Explained
  5. 'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert To Decentralised Exam System
  3. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  4. Frustration And Despair: Students Protest UGC NET Exam Cancellation
  5. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  7. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Delhi Minister Atishi Hospitalised, Hunger Strike Ends; High Court's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  8. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release