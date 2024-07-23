National

NEET-UG 2024: No Retest As SC Refuses To Cancel Exam

The Supreme Court said it realises that directing a fresh NEET-UG for the present year would be replete with serious consequences which will be for over 24 lakh students who appeared in this exam.

supreme court neet verdict
NEET UG 2024 Supreme Court Verdict Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the NEET-UG 2024 exam and said there is no material to show that the sanctity of the entire exam has been affected. The Supreme Court said it realises that directing a fresh NEET-UG for the present year would be replete with serious consequences which will be for over 24 lakh students who appeared in this exam.

The Supreme Court said the demand for the cancellation of the exam is not justified.

The Supreme Court was hearing a clutch of pleas, including those that are seeking a re-test of the controversy-ridden NEET-UG on grounds of question paper leak and other malpractices. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre and the Natuonal Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam.

CJI Chandrachud, part of the bench comprising him and Justice JB Pardiwala, said the submission by the petitioners is that the leak which took place in course of the NEET UG Exam is "systemic in nature and coupled with the structural deficiencies in the modalities of the exam..."

CJI listed essential conclusions: 1. the fact that the leak of NEET UG paper 2024 is not in dispute; 2. post the transfer of the investigation, CBI has filed six reports dated July 10, July 17, July 21, 2024; 3. Disclosures indicate the investigation is continuing, however, CBI indicated the as per the present materials about 155 students drawn from the exam centres at Hazaribagh and Patna appeared to be beneficiaries of the fraud

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

In an earlier order in the matter, the top court had noted that it will scrutinise: (1) whether the alleged breach took place at a systemic level; (2) whether the breach is of the nature that it affects the integrity of the entire exam process; (3) whether it is possible to segregate the beneficiaries of the fraud from the untainted.

NEET-UG Exam Controversy

The NEET-UG exam is a medical entrance examination conducted by NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The NTA conducted the medical entrance test NEET-UG on May 5 across 4,750 centres across the country and around 24 lakh candidates appeared.

The row erupted after results were out on June 4 and as many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.

ALSO READ | NTA Controversy Explained: Is Re-Neet 2024 Possible?

There was also a controversy over grace marks awarded to students to make up for the loss of time at six centres. The Centre later told the apex court that the grace marks were being scrapped and these 1,563 students would be given an option of a retest.

In an optional retest held for 1,563 students whose grace marks were scrapped after the matter reached the Supreme Court, only 813 appeared.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza’s 50 Takes PAK Toward A 10-Wicket Victory
  2. Rahul Dravid Could Take Up Coaching Role At His Former IPL Team; Announcement Soon: Report
  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup 2024: PAK-W Opt To Bowl
  4. Joe Root Could Overtake Sachin Tendulkar In Most Test Runs Tally, Michael Vaughan Predicts
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Eyeing Arsenal 'Upgrades' Ahead Of Premier League Title Challenge
  2. Che Adams Signs For Torino After Southampton Departure
  3. 'De Bruyne Isn't Leaving': Pep Guardiola Adamant Manchester City Will Keep Key Man
  4. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  5. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET In SC: No Retest, Not Enough Material To Prove Leak, Says Supreme Court
  2. Union Budget 2024 Live: PM Modi Reacts to Sitharaman's Budget, Lauds its Vision
  3. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip
  4. After Cryptic Remark On Special Status Denial, CM Nitish Happy With Special Grants To Bihar In Budget 2024
  5. Delhi HC Orders Removal Of Posts On UPSC Qualification Of Om Birla's Daughter
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  3. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  4. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
  5. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Wanted To Elope With Sonakshi Sinha And Marry Her In A Different Country
US News
  1. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  2. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  3. Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb
  4. 'We Failed': Secret Service Chief As Congresswoman Blasts Her During Trump Assassination Bid Hearing
  5. Chris Brown Faces $50 Million Lawsuit Over Backstage Assault Of Concertgoers In Texas
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Eerie Calm On Streets As Curfew Remains On After Deadly Protests
  2. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  3. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
  4. EU Calls For Hungary 'Boycott' After 'Rogue Diplomacy', Ukraine War Stance Irks Diplomats
  5. Kamala Harris Has A Steep Hill To Climb
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament LIVE: Sitharaman Presents Budget With '9 Priorities'; CBI Funds Dip