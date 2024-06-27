NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Makes First Arrests, Takes 2 Into Custody From Bihar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday made their first two arrests from Bihar in connection with the ongoing row over NEET-UG exam irregularities. Earlier Bihar police arrested 18 others in the same exam paper leak row.
As per reports, one of them is identified as Manish Prakash, who is suspected of booking a room for at least two dozen students involved in the exam malpractices.
The Education Ministry had earlier declared that they handed over the the probe into alleged irregularities regarding the medical entrance exam NEET to the CBI seeking a thorough investigation.
This announcement came hours after the removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh. A seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan was also created for exam reforms.