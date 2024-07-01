The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the NEET UG re-exam results. The re-exam was conducted for 1563 affected candidates on June 23.
NEET-UG 2024 Re-Test Result | Where To Check
Candidates who took the NEET re-test can check their results on exams.nta.ac.in.
Earlier, the NEET-UG 2024 exam took place May 5, during which1563 candidates at seven centres faced time loss due to the distribution of wrong question papers.
In order to compensate them, the NTA decided to award grace marks. However, the agency’s move was called off after petitions challenging it were filed in the Supreme Court.
During hearing of the matter in the Apex Court, the Centre said the grace marks awarded to these candidates have been cancelled. It said that the concerned candidates will get another chance to appear in the examination.
If they choose not to appear for the re-examination, their original scores (without the grace marks) will be treated as final.
On June 23, only 813 of the 1563 eligible candidates appeared for the NEET re-test.
The NTA conducted the medical entrance test NEET-UG on May 5 across 4,750 centres across the country and around 24 lakh candidates appeared. The row erupted after results were out on June 4 and as many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the NTA's history, with six from a centre in Haryana's Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.
How To Check NEET UG Result 2024
Here are the steps to check NEET UG 2024 re-exam results
1 First visit website: exams.nta.ac.in.
2 Log in using your application number and password.
3 Then log in, locate and click on the link for NEET Re-Test 2024 results.
4 Download and print your revised score card.