National

NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Person Wrongly Arrested By CBI

The CBI had mistakenly arrested Gangadhar Gunde as they aimed to another person with a similar name.

File Photo
File Photo
info_icon

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday granted bail to a person named Gangadhar Gunde who was wrongly arrested by the CBI in the NEET paper leak case.

The CBI has made 11 arrests so far in this case and registered six FIRs.

The CBI had mistakenly arrested Gangadhar Gunde as they aimed to another person with a similar name.

CBI had initially lodged the case against the actual accused N Gangadhar Appa.

Appa has been arrested in Bengaluru in Latur related case.

NEET UG: CBI Makes Another Crucial Arrest From Bihar - | Photo: PTI
NEET Paper Leak: In Big Breakthrough, CBI Arrests Mastermind Rakesh 'Rocky' Ranjan From Bihar

BY Outlook Web Desk

The CBI on Thursday arrested one of the alleged kingpins in the NEET-UG paper leak case who was on the run ever since the crackdown on irregularities in the entrance exam began, officials said.

Rockey alias Rakesh Ranjan, who hails from Nalanda, and is said to be a relative of mastermind Sanjeev Mukhia, was nabbed by the agency from outskirts of Patna, they said.

The CBI had been trailing him since the case came to the agency. His run came to an end Thursday morning when he was arrested by the agency, they said.

The agency produced him before a special court in Patna which has remanded him to 10 days of CBI custody, they said.

Protest over NEET-UG exam irregularities | - PTI
NEET-UG 2024 Row: Answers In Gujarati But Candidates Non-Gujarati, CBI Reveals On Godhra Exam Centre Investigation

BY Outlook Web Desk

The CBI conducted searches at three locations in Patna and nearby areas and one in Kolkata after his arrest, they said.

Earlier this week, the CBI had conducted searches at 15 locations in Bihar and Jharkhand gathering incriminating evidence in the case, they said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Retirement: 'A Joy To Watch You Bowl', India Legend Sachin Tendulkar Praises England Great
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Colombo Strikers Positive Despite Loss To Jaffna Kings In Lanka Premier League 2024
  4. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  2. NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Person Wrongly Arrested By CBI
  3. NEST 2024 Result Declared: Steps To Check Your Points And Other Details Inside
  4. Kejriwal Bail: AAP Supremo To Decide On Continuing As Delhi CM | What Did SC Say
  5. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  3. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
  5. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
US News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  3. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  4. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  5. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
World News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  3. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
  4. Teenager Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With ‘Bladed Weapon’
  5. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Kenya Batting First Against Nigeria
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report