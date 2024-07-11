NEET Paper Leak: In Big Breakthrough, CBI Arrests Mastermind Rakesh 'Rocky' Ranjan From Bihar

The Central Bureau of Investigation has made a key arrest in the NEET UG paper leak case. As per reports, Rakesh Ranjan, also known as 'Rocky' has been arrested by officials from Nalanda.
As per reports, Rocky was produced before a court in Patna and has been remanded to CBI custody for 10 days.
Reports have further added that the CBI apprehended Rocky after multiple raids were conducted in Patna and Kolkata in relation to the NEET UG paper leak.
The CBI team traced Rocky's whereabouts by tracking his IP and email address.
Sources have told news agencies that it was Rocky who got the NEET Ug question paper leakder and sent it to someone named "Chintu" for further circulation.
Ranjan is the 10th arrest CBI has made in relation to the NEET UG paper leak case.
The central agency had earlier arrested the principal and vice principal of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in relation to the paper leak. Along with them, two people who had allegedly lent the premises to NEET candidates.
As pf now, six FIRs have been registered in the paper leak case. The FIR from Bihar is restricted to the paper leaks, whereas, the remaining from Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have been linked to the impersonation of candidates and cheating.
This key arrest comes hours after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing regarding the irregularities in the NEET UG exam and the request for a re-examination to July 18.
NEET-UG 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other medical courses in government and private institutions across India.
This year, the exam was held at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad for over 23 lakh candidates.