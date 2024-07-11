NEET-UG 2024 Row: Answers In Gujarati But Candidates Non-Gujarati, CBI Reveals On Godhra Exam Centre Investigation

NEET-UG row: CBI investigation so far

So far, the central probe agency has nabbed five of the six accused in its custody including the owner of Jai Jalaram School in Godhra Dixit Patel. This was was one of the centres under CBI scanner for the NEET-UG irreggularities.On June 30, CBI apprehended Patel, who allegedly have demanded Rs 10 lakh from each student for clearing the NEET-UG exam.