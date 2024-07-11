NEET-UG 2024 Row: Answers In Gujarati But Candidates Non-Gujarati, CBI Reveals On Godhra Exam Centre Investigation

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting the active investigation in connection with the 2024 NEET-UG examination malpractices, a fresh development suggested that several candidates hailing from states like Odisha, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, who appeared for the exam from a center in Gujarat's Godhra, were asked by the accused to choose Gujarati as the language of the examination.
According to the probe agency, this move was to enable the local Gujarati individuals involved with the exam malpractices to fill out their answer sheets. The accused reportedly contacted these out-of-state candidates through different links.
Furthermore, the investigation has also revealed that the candidates from the other states were also allegedly asked to mention Gujarat's Panchmahal or Vadodara as their permanent address. CBI also highlighted that the same operators controlled both examination centers.
NEET-UG row: CBI investigation so far
So far, the central probe agency has nabbed five of the six accused in its custody including the owner of Jai Jalaram School in Godhra Dixit Patel. This was was one of the centres under CBI scanner for the NEET-UG irreggularities.On June 30, CBI apprehended Patel, who allegedly have demanded Rs 10 lakh from each student for clearing the NEET-UG exam.
CBI took over the probe from Gujarat police last month and so far has arrested 11 individuals involved in the massive exam irregularities row.
Besides dealing with the paper leak aspect of the exam fiasco reported in Bihar, CBI simultaneously is focusing on exposing interstate nexus involving Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra as part of a larger conspiracy.