Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

NDMC Extends Last Date For Payment Of Property Tax With Amnesty Scheme

Under this scheme, in the first stage, a 100 per cent rebate on interest and penalty will be given on deposit of outstanding property tax.

NDMC Extends Last Date For Payment Of Property Tax With Amnesty Scheme
NDMC has extended the last date for availing the amnesty scheme to march 31.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 8:45 pm

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for availing the amnesty scheme for payment of property tax with 100 per cent waiver of both interest and penalty to March 31, officials said on Tuesday. The previous last date for the same was February 28.


Chairman of the Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Jogi Ram Jain said the civic body has extended the last date for availing its amnesty scheme from February 28 to March 31.


The amnesty scheme for availing 100 per cent waiver of interest and penalty and 15 per cent rebate on principal amount is being given to property taxpayers on lump-sum payment of outstanding property tax up to March 31, he said.

Related stories

Amit Shah Says BJP Will Establish Peace In Manipur, Blames Congress For State’s Strife

Non Ukrainians And Ukrainians Face Uncertain Fates As Russia Pounds Upon Kharkiv

Ashneer Grover Vs Investors: Who Is The Real Owner Of Startups In India?


Jain said the decision has been taken to facilitate those taxpayers who could not deposit property tax due to any reason and could not avail the benefit of the scheme. On the other hand, the corporation would get more revenue. Hence, this decision has been taken in the interest of the public, he added. No such scheme would be available in the near future, Jain said.


The corporation had started a three-phase amnesty scheme for citizens, according to which if a citizen is unable to deposit outstanding property tax in the first phase due to any reason, then he or she can take advantage of the scheme by depositing the outstanding amount in the second and similarly in the third phase.


Under this scheme, in the first stage, a 100 per cent rebate on interest and penalty will be given on deposit of outstanding property tax.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) New Delhi Delhi Delhi Government Property Tax Property Residential Property Amnesty Scheme India Indians New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity