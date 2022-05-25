Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

NCW Seeks Explanation From Rajasthan Police On Delay In Filing FIR Against Congress MLA

The NCW had taken cognizance of the matter on May 3 and directed the Rajasthan DGP to immediately file an FIR against the MLA and to take fair action against him without any influence.

NCW Seeks Explanation From Rajasthan Police On Delay In Filing FIR Against Congress MLA
National Commission for Women (NCW) sought an explanation from the Rajasthan Police

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 8:53 pm

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Rajasthan Police on the "delay" in registering an FIR against Congress MLA Ved Prakash Solanki for posting pictures of the mother and children of a rape victim on social media without the family's consent.

The commission also directed the police to submit a progress report in the matter within seven days. The NCW, which took up the matter against Solanki suo motu, conducted a hearing on Wednesday.

Related stories

IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: David Miller Takes Gujarat Titans Into Final With Win Over Rajasthan Royals – In Pics

The hearing was chaired by NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma and Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Beniwal appeared in it on behalf of the Director General of Police (DGP). 

"The commission sought an explanation on the delay and further directed police that the progress report must be apprised in seven days. The commission has also directed that the further case updates be apprised weekly," the NCW said in a statement.

The NCW had taken cognizance of the matter on May 3 and directed the Rajasthan DGP to immediately file an FIR against the MLA and to take fair action against him without any influence.

The commission said it also issued a notice to the DGP on May 13 for a hearing in the matter. The police registered the FIR only on May 17, after the commission's notice for hearing. Solanki had posted on social media pictures of the family members of the woman who was gang-raped and killed in Dausa in Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National NCW Seeks Explanation Rajasthan Police Delay Filing FIR Congress MLA DGP Director General Of Police Superintendent Of Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health