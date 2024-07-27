Navi Mumbai: Boyfriend Stabs 20-Year-Old To Death, Dumps Body In Bushes Near Local Rly Station

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend and her body was dumped in the bushes near a railway station in Navi Mumbai, police said.
Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vivek Pansare, said that the cops received a call about a girl's body being found in the bushes near the Uran railway station around 2 am, NDTV reported.
There were multiple injury marks and stab wounds on the girl's body, which suggested that she was killed in a brutal manner.
The deceased has been identified as one Yashashree Shinde, who had reportedly been missing. She was a resident of Uran, working in Belapur, which is located at a distance of about 25 kms from the former.
"Our initial investigation suggests the woman was murdered after a love affair went wrong. The girl's boyfriend had also gone missing with the girl and is yet to be found," an official was quoted as saying.
A case has been registered in this regard while five police teams have been formed to track the boyfriend down.
The incident comes just days after a 24-year-old woman from Bihar was found dead inside her PG accommodation in Bengaluru's Koramangala area.
The Bihar native, Krithi Kumari, was found dead with her throat slit. CCTV footage of the incident showed the man walking up to her room, knocking at her door and then dragging her out.
The girl tried to resist the attack and struggled with the accused, however, he overpowered her and stabbed her multiple times before slitting her throat.
The accused, identified as Abhishek, was arrested by cops from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday. Bengaluru Police had formed three teams to nab the murderer, a senior officer confirmed to news agency PTI.
The victim was working at a private firm in Bengaluru.