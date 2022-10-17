Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Narendra Modi To Launch PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman Cards Distribution In Gujarat Today

Narendra Modi will join the programme organised in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via video conference and will also interact with three beneficiaries, an official release said on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:22 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday attend an event to distribute Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–Ma Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) scheme in Gujarat, officials said.

Modi will join the programme organised in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel via video conference and will also interact with three beneficiaries, an official release said on Sunday.

The Ayushman PVC cards (made of polyvinyl chloride material which can be carried easily) are to be distributed to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries under the PMJAY-MA scheme in Gujarat, the release said.

The Centre's PMJAY scheme of providing healthcare facilities to the economically weaker sections was integrated with Gujarat's Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA) and Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) healthcare schemes in 2019.

As a result, all beneficiaries of the state schemes were eligible to get PMJAY-MA cards, the release said. Since the integration of the two schemes, PMJAY-MA cards were issued to 1.58 crore beneficiaries in Gujarat, the state government said.

"From September 2021 till date, more than 50 lakh cards have been issued under the chief minister's leadership. Newly printed Ayushman PVC cards will be given to these beneficiaries," the release said.

Gujarat's Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel will attend the state-level programme. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will join the event virtually. Under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, the world's largest health insurance scheme, health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh is provided per family, as per the government website.

After the announcement of the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY in 2019, the Gujarat government integrated the Mukhyamantri Amrutam and Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya schemes with it, and beneficiaries of these three schemes were issued co-branded cards under the PMJAY-MA. 

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 75 Digital Banking Units Today, Including 2 Of Jammu And Kashmir Bank

PM Narendra Modi Greets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik On His Birthday

Hours After EC Announces Himachal Poll Date, Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Meet PM Narendra Modi

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman Cards Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–Ma Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) Scheme Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Gujarat's Mukhyamantri Amrutam Mukhyamantri Amrutam Vatsalya (MAV) Healthcare Schemes
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'