'Not Hiked As Additional Cost': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Nandini Milk Price Increase

Amid the political row over the recent price hike of Nandini milk bt rupees two, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday defended the move stating that it has been done keeping in mind the interest of farmers in view of rising procurement.
Nandini milk price hike
The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) today announced a hike in milk prices by rupees two per litre with effect from June 26. However, the governing body also added that it would be enhancing the quantity of milk in its 500 ml and 1 litre packets by 50 ml. The decision came days after the Congress-ruled Karnataka government increased sales tax on fuel.
Earlier, the cost of 500 ml toned milk packet of Nandini is rupees 22. After the implementation of the hike, the 550 ml packet now costs rupees 24. Similarly, for each 1-litre packet, the previous price was rupees 42 which is now sold as 1,050 ml packet at rupees 44.
Nandini milk privee hike: What all CM Siddaramaiah say?
"Last year during the same time milk (production) was 90 lakh litres (per day), now it is more than 99 lakh litre. We have to procure milk from farmers, we cannot say no to them, the milk is produced and it has to be marketed. So we have enhanced the half litre milk packet quantity by 50 ml," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.
"The quantity has been enhanced and, proportionate to the increased quantity, the price has been hiked. The cost of 50 ml that has been enhanced in half and one litre packet is Rs 2.10, and we have increased Rs 2, where have we hiked the milk price?" he said.
"Can we throw away (more) milk that has been produced? Can we say to farmers we will not procure from them?
When told that restaurants are reportedly planning to hike coffee and tea prices, the Chief Minister said, "how will they increase, they can increase when milk prices are hiked."
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the move is aimed at benefiting farmers and prices should have been hiked more.
"This shows that BJP is anti-farmers. The increased amount will go to the farmers who are in distress. KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) is a farmers' organisation, this is to benefit farmers. According to me, prices should have been hiked more....farmers are in distress, they are selling their cattle unable to take care of them," he said