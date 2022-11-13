Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Murder Case Accused On The Run Since 2018 Arrested By Delhi Police

Jharkhand police on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man absconding since 2018 in a murder case. 

Murder Case Accused On The Run Since 2018 Arrested By Delhi Police
Murder Case Accused On The Run Since 2018 Arrested By Delhi Police REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 5:23 pm

A 26-year-old man absconding since 2018 in a murder case was arrested from Jharkhand, police said on Sunday. 

The accused has been identified as Shalu Topno, a resident of Jharkhand, they said, adding that he was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. 

After receiving information about Topno, a police team was sent to Gumla district in Jharkhand from where he was arrested on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. 

The dismembered body of a 15-year-old girl was found in the Mianwali Nagar area here on May 17, 2018. A case was registered and three persons were arrested, but Topno had been absconding since then, police said. 

Topno disclosed that he worked in a manpower placement agency and used to bring girls from Jharkhand and Bihar to get them employed as domestic help, the DCP said. 

He brought a 12-year-old girl from Jharkhand in 2015 and got her a job as a domestic help here, police said. 

"After three years, the girl wanted to return home and asked Topno to pay Rs 2 lakh which was part of her salary. But Topno and the placement agency owner Manjeet Karketta kept on delaying her payment," Kushwah said. 

When she threatened to complain, Topno and his three associates killed her. They chopped her body into six pieces, put it in a bag, and threw it near Ganda Nala in Mianwali Nagar, police said. 

Related stories

Kerala Court Convicts 11 RSS Workers In 2013 Murder Case

Assam: After SP, Magistrate Held In Sexual Assault-Murder Case Of Minor; CM Lauds CID

Allahabad HC Reserves Verdict On Government's Plea Against Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's Acquittal In Murder Case

The accused was produced in a court in Jharkhand and has been brought to Delhi on transit remand, they added. 

Tags

National Murder Delhi Police Arrest Jharkhand Delhi Jharkhand Police Accused Of Murder Mianwali Nagar Bihar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Watch: Two World War II Planes Collide Mid-Air In US Airshow, Six Casualties Feared

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi

Centre Spent Rs 10 Lakh Crore To Provide Affordable Fertilisers To Farmers: PM Narendra Modi