Mumbai Weather Update: Rains, Temperature, and Air Quality Outlook

Mumbai weather today: Cloudy with light showers, 26–30 °C
IMD issues a yellow rainfall alert for coastal areas
Weekly forecast: Intermittent rain, highs 28–31 °C, lows 24–26 °C
Mumbai air quality is moderate, AQI 82
Mumbai weather today features overcast skies and light rain showers, with temperatures ranging from a low of 26 °C overnight to a high of 30 °C in the afternoon. Humidity hovers around 88%, while gentle sea breezes at 10–15 km/h provide slight relief along the coast. The India Meteorological Department has issued an IMD weather alert for Mumbai, forecasting further rainfall over the next 24 hours as a trough of low pressure moves in from the Arabian Sea.
Mumbai Weather Forecast
The Mumbai weather forecast calls for intermittent light to moderate rain over the next week, driven by a returning monsoon surge. Mumbai residents can expect occasional Mumbai rains in the mornings and evenings, interspersed with cloudy periods. Daytime Mumbai temperature highs will range between 28 °C and 31 °C, while nighttime lows settle between 24 °C and 26 °C. The strong moisture influx has prompted the IMD to raise a Mumbai rainfall alert, warning of localized waterlogging in low-lying suburbs such as Andheri, Borivali, and Vikhroli.
Monsoon Return and Weekly Outlook
Although the primary monsoon withdrew in September, the Mumbai monsoon return pattern is evident in the renewed rainfall activity. Over the coming days:
October 15–17: Frequent light showers, heavy at isolated spots. Daytime highs at 28–29 °C; nighttime lows at 24–25 °C.
October 18–20: Scattered moderate rain and thunderstorms. Highs at 29–31 °C; lows at 25–26 °C. Occasional gusty winds up to 30 km/h.
October 21–22: Reduced rain intensity with partly cloudy skies. Highs around 30 °C; lows near 25 °C.
Air Quality and Health Advisory
Mumbai’s air quality remains in the ‘moderate’ category with an AQI of 82, as wet conditions help suppress airborne dust. Particulate matter (PM2.5) measures 35 µg/m³, while PM10 is at 60 µg/m³. Ozone and nitrogen dioxide levels remain low due to reduced vehicular emissions during rainfall. Sensitive groups, children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure on days with heavier showers and avoid flood-affected areas.
Safety and Travel Tips
Commuters should account for possible traffic delays and reduced visibility during weather advisories in Mumbai. Drivers are urged to maintain safe distances, reduce speed, and switch on headlights during heavy rain. Residents in flood-prone zones should keep emergency numbers handy and monitor local authority updates. Continuous rainfall may lead to waterlogging on major thoroughfares like the Western Express Highway and local suburban roads.
Overall, the Mumbai weekly weather forecast points to a brief return of monsoon-like conditions. While the showers bring welcome relief from October’s heat, travelers and residents should remain vigilant about fluctuating weather patterns, localized flooding, and moderate air quality throughout the week.