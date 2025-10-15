Mumbai Weather Update: Rains, Temperature, and Air Quality Outlook

Monsoon Return and Weekly Outlook

Although the primary monsoon withdrew in September, the Mumbai monsoon return pattern is evident in the renewed rainfall activity. Over the coming days:

October 15–17: Frequent light showers, heavy at isolated spots. Daytime highs at 28–29 °C; nighttime lows at 24–25 °C.

October 18–20: Scattered moderate rain and thunderstorms. Highs at 29–31 °C; lows at 25–26 °C. Occasional gusty winds up to 30 km/h.

October 21–22: Reduced rain intensity with partly cloudy skies. Highs around 30 °C; lows near 25 °C.

Air Quality and Health Advisory

Mumbai’s air quality remains in the ‘moderate’ category with an AQI of 82, as wet conditions help suppress airborne dust. Particulate matter (PM2.5) measures 35 µg/m³, while PM10 is at 60 µg/m³. Ozone and nitrogen dioxide levels remain low due to reduced vehicular emissions during rainfall. Sensitive groups, children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure on days with heavier showers and avoid flood-affected areas.