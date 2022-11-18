Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Mumbai: Man 'Pushes' His Girlfriend Off Building's Water Tank, Leaves Her Severely Injured; Held For Attempt To Murder

The Mumbai Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill his BPO employee girlfriend by pushing her off the water tank of a residential building in suburban Dahisar following an argument, in which she suffered grievous injuries, an official said on Friday. 

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 9:42 am

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the building where one of the friends of the accused lives, he said. 

The victim, Priyangi Singh, fell 18 feet from the water tank located on the terrace of the 15th-floor building, the official of Dahisar police station said. 

"As per the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the accused was in an inebriated state and entered into an argument with Priyangi while they were sitting on the water tank. He then pushed her off the tank in a fit of rage," he said.

She suffered a major injury on the spine and underwent surgery at a hospital here, the official said.

The accused is a resident of Borivali (West) and also a BPO staffer, while the victim resided in Malad with her family. 

The police have summoned the friend of the accused to record his statement, the official said. 

"We are gathering information about the aggregator cabs that the accused hired to first take Priyangi to his Borivli flat after the incident and then to her Malad home around 8 am," he said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the building as it is not clear what exactly happened at the time of the incident, he said. 

The accused and the victim knew each other since school. The accused had joined a BPO company three months ago. They frequently quarreled, but this time it was worse, the official said.

Police have registered a case against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced in a local court on Thursday, which remanded him a five-day police custody, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

