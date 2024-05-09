National

Mumbai Airport To Remain Shut For 6 Hours Today | Know Reason And Timing

The two cross runways of the Mumbai International Airport that will remain shut include a primary runway, 09/27, and a secondary runway,14/32. The pre-monsoon maintenance of these two runways includes inspection of the runway surface for micro-texture and macro-texture wear and tear resulting from daily operations.

Advertisement

PTI
Mumbai International Airport | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Two runways of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will remain closed today for a window of six hours starting from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, due to pre-monsoon maintenance work.

About the pre-monsoon maintenance work

The two cross runways to remain shut include a primary runway, 09/27, and a secondary runway,14/32. The pre-monsoon maintenance of these two runways includes inspection of the runway surface for micro-texture and macro-texture wear and tear resulting from daily operations.

Earlier as well the runway of the Mumbai airport remained closed for a day due to maintenance work as it is considered a yearly practice to maintain operational continuity.

Advertisement

Jyotiraditya Scindia on congestion at airports - null
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Become Operational From This Year-End: Scindia

BY

What did the official statement say?

According to the official statement issued by the airport, "As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain temporarily non-operational on 9th May 2024, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work."

The flight landed in Mumbai airport with 276 passengers - null
'Dunki' Flight Lands at Mumbai Airport After 4-day France Halt, 25 Stay Back Seeking Asylum | Details

BY Nayanika Sengupta

A prior NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was also issued in December informing the airlines and other stakeholders to schedule flights accordingly.

However, the official statement also mentioned that the maintenance and repair work of the runway would not affect any flight movement or cause inconvenience to its passengers.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 3 Terrorists Killed Including 1 Wanted From Lashkar In 40-Hour Long Gunfight In Kulgam
  2. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rain Douses Forest Fires In Some Parts But Hits Normal Life | Key Points
  3. Hindus Shrunk In India, Muslim Population Increased Between 1950-2015: Govt Study | Details
  4. TMC To Approach EC Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Operation' Video
  5. 5,457 'Illegal Immigrants' Detected In Manipur's Kamjong District: CM
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Surprises 'Heads Of State' Co-Star Idris Elba With A Special Gift After Wrapping Up Shoot - View Pic
  2. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aditi Rao Hydari To Attend The Prestigious Film Festival
  3. Deepak Tijori Recalls How He Was Made To 'Cycle Like A Maniac' For Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’
  4. Rajkummar Rao Dishes Out His Favourite Delhi-Cacies: ‘Rajma Chawal, Aloo Parantha, Chaat’
  5. Hina Khan Is Back In ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, Talks About How She Missed Her Bed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  2. 'Enjoy Your Vacation': Dortmund Mocks PSG After Champions League Final Qualification
  3. LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Travis, Abhishek's Record-Breaking Show Powers Hyderabad To Surreal Victory- Stats Highlights
  4. Giro D'Italia, Stage 5: Benjamin Thomas Wins; Cofidis Earn First Victory - In Pics
  5. Nadal's Clay Mastery Peaks Ahead Of French Open: 'Things Are Happening' Proclaims Tennis Star
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  2. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
  3. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  4. US Pauses Weapons Shipment To Israel Ahead of Rafah Attack, Confirms Pentagon Chief Llyod Austin
  5. Bomb In Northeastern Afghanistan kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, Over 100 Flights Hit | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Ambani-Adani' Latest BJP VS Cong Flashpoint; TMC To Move EC Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Op'