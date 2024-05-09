Mumbai Airport To Remain Shut For 6 Hours Today | Know Reason And Timing

Two runways of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will remain closed today for a window of six hours starting from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, due to pre-monsoon maintenance work.
About the pre-monsoon maintenance work
The two cross runways to remain shut include a primary runway, 09/27, and a secondary runway,14/32. The pre-monsoon maintenance of these two runways includes inspection of the runway surface for micro-texture and macro-texture wear and tear resulting from daily operations.
Earlier as well the runway of the Mumbai airport remained closed for a day due to maintenance work as it is considered a yearly practice to maintain operational continuity.
What did the official statement say?
According to the official statement issued by the airport, "As part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, the primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32 will remain temporarily non-operational on 9th May 2024, for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work."
A prior NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was also issued in December informing the airlines and other stakeholders to schedule flights accordingly.
However, the official statement also mentioned that the maintenance and repair work of the runway would not affect any flight movement or cause inconvenience to its passengers.